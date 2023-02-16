When it comes to safeguarding every dime of taxpayer money spent on public schools, Idaho lawmakers are second to none in substituting their judgment for the people doing the actual work.
The volume of strings and regulations coming out of the state Capitol has exploded during the past two decades. No longer do locally elected school boards and the administrators they employ make these decisions:
l Finances — Lawmakers dictate how every dollar is spent. If it’s technology, schools are instructed how much goes to software, hardware, staffing and licensing. If it’s personnel, the state decides how many teachers are hired based upon average daily attendance and how much they are paid considering their longevity, training and eligibility for special bonuses. The amount sent aside for discretionary purchases rarely covers routine expenses such as heat, lights and textbooks.
Every dime is reported. If an administrator purchases a professional development book on Amazon, it winds up on the school district’s website, on the school board’s meeting minutes and is submitted to the State Department of Education as well as the State Board of Education.
l Curriculum — Long gone are the days of local flexibility. It’s the state lawmakers who approve standards. The state vets and approves what textbooks will be purchased.
l Teachers — The state issues professional licenses to graduates of accredited colleges of education. It also imposes standards and disciplines teachers who violate those rules.
l Testing — Idaho is big on standardized tests. There’s the Idaho Reading Indicator for younger students as well as the Smarter Balanced Assessment Consortium — what used to be called the Idaho Standards Achievement Tests — for students in elementary, middle and high school.
l Mainstreaming — This is more of a federal policy, but local schools must admit and teach all students, regardless of background, what language they speak or what special needs they have. By some estimates, more than 10% of Idaho’s school children function under an individual education plan.
Some of this is worthwhile.
You want teachers in the classroom who know what they’re doing and understand the rules for professional conduct.
By working with textbook publishers, the state can negotiate a better price.
Statewide standards assure that students are getting the same quality of instruction regardless of where they live.
And every child has a right to a public education.
Then again, all this red tape has a cost. Making sure that every dollar is spent precisely as the Legislature intends means draining resources out of the classroom into a local and state bureaucracy of business managers, assistant business managers, accounts payable staff, principals and subordinates.
Putting politicians in charge of curriculum in these politically polarized times means climate change as well as some of the darker chapters of American history are downplayed.
As a tool to monitor student improvement, testing has its place. But standardized testing results — while no longer used to justify threatened reprisals — have fueled the narrative of failing public schools.
All of which raises this question: If Idaho lawmakers are so bound and determined to protect the taxpayer against profligate or unaccountable spending by public school employees, why are they so willing to throw that money away on homeschoolers and private academies?
Idaho is so lax about monitoring what goes on in homeschools that it’s unclear how many children are involved or what they’re being taught — if anything. But ask an administrator and he’ll tell you that vast majority of homeschooled kids who ultimately enroll in the public schools are far behind their peers both academically and socially.
Private schools answer to the private market. In other words, they remain in business as long as the parents they serve are satisfied with the service they provide.
So why not amend the voucher bill making its way to the Senate floor? Even its sponsors concede handing over $5,950 for every child in homeschooling or a private academy will cost $45 million — and it’s likely twice that amount. Any bill that allocates public money should insist on the same level of accountability lawmakers have imposed on public schools: detailed financial reports about how the vouchers were spent; adherence to Idaho academic standards, professional requirements for teachers, an open-door policy for students of all abilities and backgrounds and mandatory standardized testing and public reporting of the results.
No homeschooler or private school is obligated to take a public voucher. But any public dollars ought to come with the same strings.
Anything less is squandering the money of the poor Idaho taxpayer who earned it. — M.T.