This crocodile is hungry and you’re his next meal

So, how did we get to this confusing time and space we occupy on Earth and in America today?
How are police officers who are simply doing their jobs now accused of being evil?
Some 2,000 law enforcement officers have been injured since George Floyd was killed in Minneapolis.
Almost 20 years ago, when 9/11 happened, cops were America’s heroes. The blue line protects us all from anarchy.
Wake up, sheeples.
Members of the U.S. House of Representative are calling them Stormtroopers, the Gestapo, Nazis, Brownshirts and the list goes on.
What the hell happened here?
Donald J. Trump being elected president more than 3½ years ago, that’s what happened.
The left still can’t get this through its narrow pea brained mind that he still is the president of the United States after all these leftists have tried, including an organized coup from the highest levels of our government.
Democrats on both sides of the Capitol rotunda in the House and Senate have called the men who fought in the Civil War on the side of the Confederacy traitors.
But they fail to recognize Antifa, Black Lives Matter, Marxists, communists and Islamists who are all burning America’s cities down. They are assaulting law enforcement officers and National Guards members with rocks, bricks, frozen water bottles and 12-ounce cans of soda. They spit on them. They call them every name in the book. All of this is part of an effort to overthrow the U.S. government at any cost.
And Democrats fail to call them traitors. Hmmmm. I wonder why?
Because they’re brain-damaged, that’s why.
As Michael Savage says, “Liberalism is a mental disorder.”
In April of 2017 and again in April of 2019, I told you of my observations of cities under Democratic control, some for 100 years, being the cesspools of America.
Portland has only gotten worse. Seattle is right behind it.
Portland has had attacks by the insurgency of anarchists, BLM and Antifa trying to attack a federal courthouse for 70 days or more in a row.
Every night, they are breaking windows or starting fires on plywood put up to protect the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse. With officers inside, barricades were stacked up.
Three federal officers who defended that building might be partially blind from “peaceful protesters” pointing lasers in their eyes.
But that’s OK. That’s what democracy looks like, right?
What if this is all planned?
What if this is similar to the man who burned himself in Tunisia during the summer of 2014, an incident the Obama administration and Secretary of State Hillary Clinton used in setting off the Arab Spring in Egypt and Libya?
Was Floyd’s death used in the same way to trigger anarchy here across America by some of the same players who started the Michael Brown protests in Ferguson, Mo., and the Trevon Martin protests in Florida?
I saw a Black Lives Matter television spot running during the NBC series “Chicago P.D.” the other night. Talk about ironic. Black Lives Matter ran a spot that said: “In defense of black life, #DefundPolice, #DefendBlackLife.”
But they were silent about the shootings of Blacks by Blacks at a funeral in Chicago, for God’s sake.
In one incident, there were 60 shell casings on the street and more probably in the car. In that drive-by shooting, 15 people were hurt.
Why this silence about daily Black on Black murders across America?
It’s not about Black Lives.
Who are these groups?
They are trained Marxists, communists and anarchists.
What does this have to do with Black lives and Trevon Martin or social justice?
Black Lives Matter reportedly has $1.6 billion in the bank. How? Who donates to BLM? Nike? The NFL? The NBA? George Soros? The Tides Foundation. The Civil Society? ActBlue? ActBlue Charities?
Google gave $12 million.
Facebook and Amazon gave $10 million to various groups that fight against racial injustice.
Apple is donating $100 million for a new Racial Equity and Justice Initiative that will “challenge the systemic barriers to opportunity and dignity that exist for communities of color, and particularly for the black community.”
Walmart, Home Depot and Target all gave to the cause, too.
Did you?
The city of Seattle is doing segregated human resources racial bias training for “whites only” employees.
Why?
It’s simple. We all have “internalized racial superiority.”
Opt out, folks. It’s brainwashing at best.
Get ready, folks. The spit is going to hit the fan, soon, everywhere in America, when the silent majority says enough is enough of this B.S.
I’m not sorry, for not self-censoring. This is how I see it, how I researched it and how I tell it.
Remember: A liberal is a conservative who has not been mugged yet.
In January 1940, Winston Churchill spoke of countries that would appease Nazi aggression: “Each one hopes that if he feeds the crocodile enough, the crocodile will eat him last. All of them hope that the storm will pass before their turn comes to be devoured. But I fear greatly that the storm will not pass. It will rage and it will roar ever more loudly, ever more widely.”
I have had enough. How about you? Stand up for America.
Sayre of Lewiston served as regional director to former U.S. Sen. Larry Craig. His email address is sayre@cableone.net.