Democrats ought to be licking their chops at the opportunities Idaho Republicans have handed them these past two years.
Just imagine the campaign spot ads they could run:
l “GOP spells C-O-V-I-D” — By taking the side of the worst pandemic in a century, Idaho Republicans not only transformed the Legislature into a super-spreader event, they managed to overwhelm the state’s hospitals with unvaccinated COVID-19 patients — twice.
l “Rootin’ like Putin” — The GOP-led Legislature grabbed power like the Poliburo of old. It took aim at the citizens’ constitutional right to pass their own laws through the initiative process. It tried to undermine Gov. Brad Little’s modest attempts to mitigate the pandemic. It substituted its own judgment for that of city councilors, county commissioners and school boards. Lawmakers thought they knew more than the attorney general. And no state constitution was going to stop them from staying open for the year.
l “The party of, by and for millionaire carpetbaggers from California” — That’s who got the biggest slices of the Legislature’s $600 million income tax break. Left behind was the long-suffering Idaho middle class that endures steadily rising property taxes.
l “Bullies” — Any political minority — trans, gays, racial or ethnic, students, women, the poor, elderly — was fair game, whether it was the culture wars or voter suppression.
l “Hacks” — A short list of the poster children includes Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who never met a white nationalist she didn’t like; the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, who couldn’t resist exposing the victim of sexual abuse; and former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, who is about to go on trial accused of raping a legislative intern.
l “Keep them dumb” — They’d prefer to devote your tax dollars toward providing rich, urban kids with a private education while your own child spends an hour or more getting bused to an underfunded school that teaches sanitized history while remaining open four days a week, provided the building doesn’t collapse from neglect.
l “Gluttons” — When they’re not wasting your tax dollars on worthless bills that trigger expensive lawsuits, they’re frittering the money away on opulent Capitol office getaways.
But as they say, you can’t beat somebody with nobody. As the deadline closed on March 11, Idaho Democrats didn’t show up.
The party’s apparent candidate for governor, Sandpoint Mayor Shelby Rognstad, couldn’t get something as simple as his paperwork right. Absent a successful lawsuit or a political miracle, he won’t even be on the ballot.
Democrats failed to field candidates in nearly 63% of the Senate seats, including virtually all of northern Idaho. The one exception is incumbent Sen. David Nelson, D-Moscow. There are third-party challengers in four of those races.
Slightly more than half of Idaho’s 70 House seats will go to Republicans by default — assuming five third-party challengers go nowhere in November.
The 7th Legislative District — which in the past was represented by Democrats such as the late Mike Mitchell, Bruce Sweeney and Cecil Andrus — has not one Democrat seeking legislative office.
And nearly one in every 10 members of the 2023 Legislature have already won. They face no primary or general election opponent. Among them are:
l Rep. Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, who doesn’t know the difference between a smoke detector and a “listening device.”
l Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock, who opposes “(any) bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child.”
l Rep. Vito Barbieri, R-Dalton Gardens, who lacks a basic knowledge of female anatomy.
Don’t like the way things have been going in Idaho? Too bad. You don’t get a choice in November.— M.T.