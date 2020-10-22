Nez Perce County commissioners want your advice about how to fix their courthouse problem.
At the bottom of the Nov. 3 election ballot are these questions:
l Whether to build a new courthouse, remodel and expand the current structure or move into an available existing structure?
l Do you move quickly by borrowing or wait in order to accumulate more resources?
l Should the county build on the existing courthouse’s footprint or pick a site based on cost, the ability to expand or its central location?
What’s not asked is whether voters prefer no action at all and whether the county leadership should put this question to them in the form of a bond issue requiring a two-thirds majority for passage.
In any event, it’s advisory only. The results are not binding.
And the questions — however well-intended — are flawed.
With apologies to former defense Secretary Donald Rumsfeld, here are the “known knowns”:
l Structural — The courthouse is a 131-year-old building. Its pipes leak. Three years ago, tremors from an earthquake that struck western Montana created cracks in parts of the structure — hence Auditor-Recorder Patty O. Week’s reference to it as a “crack house.” It’s not compliant with the Americans With Disabilities Act. There’s a safety issue when jail inmates appear for court hearings.
Next come the “known unknowns”:
l Costs — A year ago, estimates ranged from $34.9 million to $46.5 million. But construction costs are fluid. So are interest rates.
l The city’s plans — Proceeding with expansion at the current site would require the city of Lewiston to move from its police station, which could cost between $12 million and $15 million.
l Financing — Rather than voter approval for a bond, the county is proposing an annual appropriation lease. Essentially, it will lease-purchase the structure during a period of 20 or 30 years, making payments from a cushion that is accumlating in the budget. Would the arrangement withstand a court challenge? What happens if an emergency or an unfriendly legislative decision strips the county of extra money before the lease-purchase is completed? And how much more will this arrangement cost taxpayers than a conventional bond issue?
And then, there are the “unknown unknowns”:
l Who is going to be on the county commission next year — the incumbents who are asking these questions, Douglas Havens and Don Beck, or their challengers, Jeff Nesset and Jim Kleeburg?
l How has the COVID-19 pandemic permanently changed the work environment? With so many people working from home — including lawyers and members of the public — how much infrastructure does the county require? And is there still a need to locate the courthouse adjacent to so many legal offices?
l Is it even practical to acquire an empty big box store and then renovate it into a courthouse?
l In Lewiston’s tight real estate market, can the county acquire a site at a reasonable price?
l What are the prospects for an incoherent ballot result? For instance, say a majority of voters respond by saying they want to retain and expand the current courthouse — only to state a preference for building on the most economical site?
Get the feeling you’re being manipulated by incomplete information, a convoluted ballot and a political stunt? This is far from the last word. — M.T.