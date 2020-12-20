There’s nothing ‘voluntary’ about my retirement

The Dec. 6 editorial announced that this, my 65th column, is my last as one of the four conservative columnists appearing here monthly. Jeff Sayre and I have been involuntarily “retired,” ostensibly to offer opportunity to others. More about that later.
Heartfelt thanks and appreciation go to my readers, many of whose responses I’ve found rewarding. Those many dozens who approved often found ways to tell me so and offer encouragement. Only two emails were negative. Several readers, after canceling their Lewiston Tribune subscriptions, asked me to email them future columns independently. I was honored to do so.
Readers disliking my columns often wrote letters to the editor, enshrining their opinions of me in print. Unsurprisingly, many of these came from Moscow. I’ve never known those people personally. Go figure.
Anyway, thanks to readers of both stripes, who each taught me something in his or her own way. For example, I appreciate why Marty Trillhaase’s editorials don’t include his picture.
Thanks to the Tribune for the opportunity to develop my writing skills. Contrary to Trillhaase’s recounting, I didn’t volunteer for the gig. The publisher emeritus actively recruited me in a Sunday phone call five years ago. Having promised unfailingly conservative and truthful commentary, I believe I delivered. I also didn’t volunteer to be relieved, so I am perplexed and a little insulted at being unceremoniously retired. I’ve never before been fired for doing precisely what I was hired to do. The reasoning seems somehow specious. I can’t help thinking there are other factors.
If those letter writers who demanded my beheading feel responsible, enjoy your cheap thrill.
Some opinions may have been a step too far for the Tribune.
For example, I’ve relentlessly criticized COVID-19 reporting as misleading fear-mongering, statistically irresponsible and failure to provide analysis of the situation in a way that could reduce, rather than stoke, public panic.
I’ve been doubly critical of all the petty tyrants in both elected and unelected offices promulgating confusing, contradictory and nonsensical rules, all of which continues today. The Tribune, which once took pride in its First Amendment right to “speak truth to power,” seems to have forgotten the concept of investigative reporting.
Originally promised almost no limitations on subject matter, I found myself the first and only Tribune columnist ever castigated on the front page by the publisher himself for an unfortunate and completely unintentional insult to the Nez Perce Tribe. My reaction to that public humiliation, I was told repeatedly, was “whining.”
On reflection, however, I don’t believe Tribune management would be that shallow. I won’t mention it again, and the jury is instructed to disregard the whining.
Maybe some columns were just too much work for Trillhaase to edit, as I fervently hope this one is.
Describing the reasons for recruiting conservative columnists, Trillhaase explained one reason was to provide “counter-point” to the syndicated columns; he described those as “urban and progressive.”
Yes, these folks (Eugene Robinson, Dana Milbank, et al.) are urban in the sense they are city folks. The progressive label, however, is the liberal ruse of trying to make themselves just seem different than conservative.
Sorry, but I have more respect than that for the English language. I will never accept that the label progressive can possibly describe people who advocate abortion, then call it “choice,” which is what one should make before conceiving a child, not after.
I note the Tribune has never featured conservative or pro-life syndicated writers, such as Thomas Sowell, Michelle Malkin, Ben Shapiro or Victor David Hanson. The Tribune is an unabashedly liberal newspaper.
It’s been said you shouldn’t argue with folks who buy ink by the barrel. The Alfords own their newspaper, and as a conservative and capitalist, I will always support their right to do whatever they please with their business. It’s their money. Oddly enough, if the Tribune’s syndicated columnists were given power, they would happily give every last cent of the Tribune’s money to leftist causes.
Readers who blasted the Tribune’s cartoons, receiving a semi-apology from the publisher, believe they accomplished something. I hate to disabuse you of that notion, but they will continue to cherry-pick cartoons. Their syndicated columnists will continue spewing reactionary diatribe. The Associated Press will continue filtering the news and (despicably) inserting its biased opinions, trying to manipulate your thinking.
Readers’ feedback won’t change any of that.
The Tribune doesn’t need your subscriptions to survive. Almost anything printed for hundreds of square miles can be done at its modern printing facilities.
If they don’t already own that market, they probably soon will, an advantage of having no serious competition.
The Alfords are deeply invested in believing they must be doing something right with their newspaper. It’s hard to quibble with 128 years of success, but geography, demographics and being a monopoly might be factors. The newspaper seems unaware that unbiased news can be found elsewhere, making it a virtual certainty the Tribune will struggle to survive this century. TPC Holdings Inc., owns other revenue sources, however. Even if everyone in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley canceled their subscriptions, the family’s collective ego would drive them to continue their leftist publishing policies.
If you’ve considered writing a letter to the editor, by all means do it. I certainly will.
The Tribune promises to print all letters up to 250 words if they contain no libelous or, in the Tribune’s opinion, “egregious” language. Some current letter-writers regularly push the “egregious” definition, so the bar is low. Except for the occasional opinion editor’s version of a pocket veto (Google the term), the Tribune has so far adhered to this policy.
Those answering Trillhaase’s challenge to compete for the conservative writing spots have my encouragement. You’ve nothing to lose, and you could have some fun. I’ll definitely be reading.
At any rate, thanks again to all. And, as they say, “I’m out.”
Rogers of Clarkston is a retired manager at CCI-Speer (now Vista Outdoor). His email address is rrogerr76@gmail.com.