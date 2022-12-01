Ordinary people have provided more than 1,000 tips to help the Moscow police solve the Nov. 13 stabbing deaths of four University of Idaho students, Kaylee Goncalves, Madison Mogen, Xana Kernodle and Ethan Chapin in their off-campus residence.
But the Moscow police have not reciprocated.
For nearly three weeks, they have been assuring the public that the King Road murderer who remains at large engaged in a “targeted attack.” Any time they’re asked how they know that, the police have refused to explain.
“To be honest, you’re just going to have to trust us on that at this point because we’re not going to release why we think that,” Moscow Police Capt. Roger Lanier said recently.
Frankly, the time for taking anything on faith has passed.
Presumably, police want to hold on to details only they and the murderer would know. But if that information is of any value while interrogating a suspect, why did police talk about it at all? Likewise, why did they describe the as-yet missing murder weapon as a fixed blade knife if the only person who knows that is the murderer?
By the same token, what reason would the police have for their delay in telling the public the 911 call was placed on a cellphone belonging to one of the two roommates who were not harmed? Would the killer have any reason to know that?
Three weeks out, this case is as likely to be solved by DNA analysis, FBI profiling or a public tip rather than tricking a suspect into making a self-incriminating statement during an interview.
On the other hand, knowing the police have a legitimate reason for believing the attack was specific and focused would go a long way toward reducing anxieties within the UI and Moscow community.
If evidence shows conclusively that one or all of the students were sought out, why not tell us? Was there a note or a message left behind that reveals the motivation for the murders?
Or say that by “targeted,” law enforcement has deduced the killer followed a demographic pattern. In a town filled with young college students, that widens the circle of people who are at risk. But it also empowers the community to take precautions.
On the other hand, you’re left to wonder how much of this assessment of a “targeted attack” is based on assumptions and probabilities. For instance, the fact that two other UI students at the King Road residence were not harmed may mean something — or it could be explained away by the idea that the killer was simply unaware they were in the residence at the time.
If the basis for claiming knowledge of a motive is that thin, it will boomerang. Assume a suspect is brought to trial. His defense attorney can then argue that the accused did not fit law enforcement’s theory of the case because he had no reason to murder the victims.
Meanwhile, public skepticism toward the Moscow police messaging will continue to expand. The department’s credibility already took a hit when Police Chief James Fry had to walk back his officers’ assessment that the broader community was under no ongoing threat three days after the victims were discovered.
In a case that seems to be getting colder by the day, UI students aren’t buying the idea that local police understand the killer’s motive well enough to say the attacks were “targeted.” Why else have so many of them elected to complete the semester by remote learning that the Moscow-Pullman Daily News’ Monica Carrillo-Casa described a “noticeable shortage of students, similar to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic”?
That’s how people react when they fear the murders were sufficiently random to threaten them.
Nobody is saying this is a stain on the professionalism or the competence of the Moscow police — or their colleagues within the Idaho State Police or even the FBI. This ghastly crime has wrapped one rarity within another.
Neither does it serve their interests to suggest they know more than they do.
The interests of detaining the assailant while leveling with the public have aligned.
If people are going to understand how and when to take precautions, they need full disclosure from the cops.
And to the cops, a cooperative public is vital in a case where ultimately detaining the assailant may hinge on someone coming forward with a clue.