This editorial was published by the Idaho Statesman of Boise.
Tuesday was a big night for some of Idaho’s elected officials. It was a good night for Gov. Brad Little, who won handily. The same goes for Lt. Gov.-elect Scott Bedke and Attorney General-elect Raul Labrador. It was a great night for folks in less political positions like Controller Brandon Woolf, Treasurer Julie Elsworth, Secretary of State-elect Phil McGrane and Superintendent-elect Debbie Critchfield.
But by far the biggest winner on Tuesday’s statewide ballot was the advisory question with just less than 80%.
That’s despite pretty much universal eyerolls from everyone who read it. “Record budget surplus,” “hardworking Idaho taxpayers,” “combat historic inflation,” “largest single investment in public education in Idaho history” — this is the language of a campaign mailer, not a ballot question.
But cringe-worthiness aside, the function of the question was clear: During the special session, the Legislature could create a means for funding public education, but they couldn’t go the next step of appropriating those funds. The purpose of the ballot question was to impose popular discipline, to send a message to lawmakers that those funds should be used for that purpose.
So those returning to the Legislature should commit themselves absolutely to that path: Appropriate the $410 million for Idaho public education, as voters have directed.
Here’s a game that some will likely play: The question asked if voters support “increasing education and student funding.” That second bit, “student funding,” some will try to say, indicates support for voucher-style programs that use public funds on private schooling.
But we know this isn’t what voters mean. We know because we asked them during the recent SurveyUSA poll we commissioned.
The results of that poll are clear. A solid majority (58%) of Idaho voters believe that public education is underfunded. That includes a majority of Republicans (51%), Democrats (80%) and independents (63%).
And there is very little support for vouchers or voucher-style programs. We asked: “Should taxpayer money be used to help residents pay for private school educations?” Nearly two-thirds of Idahoans said no, and less than a quarter said yes. Majorities of Republicans (66%), Democrats (71%) and independents (62%) were opposed. Even among those who identify as “very conservative,” a plurality were opposed (49% against, 42% in favor).
So we have a pretty good idea what Idahoans want: more money in the public schools budget.
And with the election results we also have a pretty good idea how much they want it. It was by far the most popular item on the ballot with 80% support. That’s much higher than the level of support for Little (61%), Labrador (63%) or any other statewide elected official.
And it’s worth remembering the circumstances that led up to this special session. It was held specifically to preempt a ballot initiative by Reclaim Idaho that would have raised hundreds of millions for education through taxes on the wealthy. That didn’t sit well with some in Idaho’s political establishment, so they moved to spend down the surplus on a combination of tax cuts and education funding increases — and because the surplus was so big they actually exceeded Reclaim Idaho’s projected funding.
Elected officials can’t deny the people a direct vote on this issue, only to ignore the public opinion polling and send this money into a voucher program or further tax cuts. That would be a betrayal of Idaho’s future, dooming its kids to more years of underfunded schools.
And it would be a direct betrayal of the will of the people.