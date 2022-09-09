The Idaho Freedom Foundation opposed Gov. Brad Little’s plan to expand education spending by $410 million while returning $500 million in income tax rebates and passing a lower flat tax, worth about $161 million in savings.
Doesn’t the IFF dominate the GOP-led Legislature?
So says:
l Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise — “I think my greatest disappointment is how many legislators are willing to follow the direction of the Idaho Freedom Foundation. ... To me, that’s one of the biggest threats we have to our democracy in our state. ...”
l University of Idaho President Scott Green — The IFF is an organization of “conflict entrepreneurs who make their living sowing fear and doubt with legislators and voters.”
l House Judiciary Committee Chairman Greg Chaney, R-Caldwell — “Some lawmakers know nothing about a bill other than how the IFF has rated it. ... It scares the snot out of me. That is not how we should be setting policy.”
But when the special legislative session ended on Sept. 1, the IFF found itself on the losing end.
It could rely on only 15 of its hardcore acolytes in the House — among them Lewiston’s Mike Kinglsey — and one in the Senate to obey its commands. Even on a procedural move that would have buoyed its chances by splitting the school funding and tax bills, the IFF came up short —22-48.
“In sports or gaming, ‘getting owned’ is never good,” complained IFF senior policy fellow and state Rep. Ron Nate, R-Rexburg. “It means you were outplayed and soundly defeated.”
Meanwhile, the supposedly moribund Idaho Association of Commerce and Industry was spared a potentially costly campaign to defeat Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act on the Nov. 8 election ballot and its threat to boost the corporate income tax from 6% to 8% — a level not seen since Ronald Reagan was in the White House. What’s more, it wound up with a slight tax cut in the process.
No wonder IACI said it was “thrilled with the bold leadership of Gov. Brad Little and Idaho legislators in taking action to help struggling Idahoans deal with ever-rising costs of goods and services and achieve long-term goals to improve Idaho’s students to be better prepared to enter the workforce.”
To be sure, IFF didn’t fight all that strenuously.
It rated the governor’s bill a negative 2 — hardly the intensity of its support for banning facemask mandates (plus 5) or opposing a bill to raise the age for tobacco purchases to 21 (negative 4).
When it comes to waging the culture wars or fighting higher education diversity programs, the IFF is to be feared. But broad-based tax relief might as well be its own brand of kryptonite.
It failed to stop Little’s $600 million measure earlier this year and got the same outcome last week — in spite of its antipathy to additional funds for what it calls “government” schools. Its allies in the Legislature could simply not afford to get caught on the wrong side of a tax cut.
Maybe this is an outlier.
Little arranged this all in a special session, which reserves his right to limit the agenda and set the timetable. Neither restriction will be in play next January, when a new Legislature convenes. Expect IFF President Wayne Hoffman to take a run at the new education money, which he’d like to funnel into a voucher program for private school pupils.
Unlike the current Senate makeup —which until now has been a backstop against IFF-organized mischief in the House — the body that takes office next year will be more to Hoffman’s liking. The May GOP primary election expanded the number of IFF supporters in the Senate from three to at least 11.
That said, Little and his wing of the GOP found the secret sauce in “owning” the IFF: Couple something it despises, such as schools support, to a must-pass bill in a special session.