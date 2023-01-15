“A person’s moral sense of right and wrong, viewed as acting as a guide to one’s behavior” — the dictionary definition of conscience.

Whenever I make the common-sense argument that people need to hold themselves accountable to a morality-giving, morality-judging God — specifically, the God of the Bible, and more specifically, the God of the Ten Commandments — a flood of incredulous, frequently mocking, responses immediately appears in the comments section and on atheist and left-wing websites.

Tags

Recommended for you