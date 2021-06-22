The law, not spite, guides Clarkston’s jail site decision

The city of Clarkston has worked in partnership with the city of Asotin and Asotin County in seeking a solution to build a new county jail.
Under the leadership of former County Commissioner Jim Jeffords, and the Jail Advisory Committee (our chief of police, Joel Hastings, being a member), we made good progress toward a resolution by establishing a new fund for a public safety sales tax on the November 2019 ballot.
The committee was vital in researching and formulating a plan to make it possible to have funding in place to build a new jail.
Local Proposition No. 1 was passed by voters with a 67.79 percent majority. In addition, an interlocal jail facility use agreement was signed by the city of Asotin, the city of Clarkston and Asotin County in July, 2019. This document provides for financial concessions by the three parties to fund the new jail with their 0.3 of 1 percent sales tax, obtain access to the new jail and the opportunity to review finances and plan for additions should the new jail reach capacity.
The majority of the sales tax money is generated within the city of Clarkston. In 2020, the city council members and I attended the advisory committee-led town hall meetings to inform ourselves about the feasibility of building a much-needed new jail.
As a city, we were aware of the condition of the current jail, which has been next door to our city police department for nearly 40 years. Having personally attended all of the town hall jail meetings, it was clear, as presented by the county commissioners, that the Sixth Street/Evans Road site was the most logical site since that property was owned by the county.
It was accepted that savings in not having to buy property could be used more readily in building the jail itself.
The 14th Street site was discussed only incidentally. As late as Sept. 29 at the county commissioners’ town hall meeting, architects from Florida talked about two likely sites for the new Asotin County Jail — the first near Sixth Avenue and Evans Road and the other at Turning Pointe.
Not quite three weeks later, on Oct. 19, Commissioner Brian Shinn called me at about 2 p.m. and informed me that the county commissioners were voting that night whether to purchase the property at 14th Street and Port Drive for the new jail.
When I asked where the money was coming from to pay for the property, the answer was vague. I expressed a concern that the money from the sales tax could not be used.
My next response to him was: “Brian, you are taking more than 6 acres off our tax rolls in perpetuity for the city of Clarkston. You just complained bitterly about the Nez Perce Tribe possibly taking Red Wolf Golf Course off the county tax rolls and you are doing the same thing to us. Clarkston is 2 square miles, and we derive almost half of our revenue from sales tax and not property tax.”
His answer was: “That’s different.”
The county consists of 636 square miles. Clarkston is 2 square miles.
Yet, Clarkston has the majority of tax-exempt properties within its city limits: schools, churches, government facilities and a large hospital complex.
As per the vacant land purchase and sale agreement signed by Commissioner Chris Seubert on Oct. 19, the earnest money was $14,000 and the property at 14th Street and Port costs $1.4 million for 6.4 acres. The new jail only needs 4 acres even with possible expansion in the future.
That brings the total cost to about $2 million, which includes the site work costing $602,880.
This is $341,276 more than the site 1B option near the land fill.
For some reason, the cost of the land for 14th and Port does not appear on the county website; only the cost for the site work, which may lead some residents to believe it is the least expensive option.
Why do the county commissioners keep saying the 14th Street and Port option is the least expensive? Why buy more acreage than you need?
Has transparency by the county commissioners suddenly become optional?
Are the county commissioners being good stewards of public funds?
The explanation from the county commissioners was that the 2.4 acres would be resold.
The city of Clarkston believes the Washington State Constitution does not allow municipalities to acquire property for public use and purpose and then resell part of that land.
There are court cases that have spoken to this already.
We had an agreement between our three entities that each of us would have a voice in decisions regarding the new jail. The city of Clarkston comprehensive plan and also the county’s comprehensive plan state that regional planning should be used to equitably distribute public facilities, such as the county jails and other facilities, and to distribute benefits/burdens throughout the county through a fair share allocation of facilities.
This was not done.
So, this is not a decision by the city of Clarkston Planning and Zoning Commission and the city council based on spite toward the county.
It is about following the letter of the law, be it the Washington State Constitution, the Revised Code of Washington or city zoning ordinances.
