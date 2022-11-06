The Lewiston Tribune does not endorse individuals for elected office. Ballot measures, however, are fair game.
Here’s a recap of what’s on Tuesday’s ballot in Idaho:
l Senate Joint Resolution 102 — If passed, SJR 102 would give Idaho’s Legislature the power to summarily call itself back into special session at any time for any reason.
Under the Idaho Constitution today, only the governor has that power — and he also has the authority to limit the agenda lawmakers address in a special session. It’s one of the few remaining checks on legislative power. Removing it is beyond foolish.
Unlike most state legislatures, Idaho’s body has the final say over how executive agencies such as the State Board of Education or the Department of Water Resources write rules and regulations. It has a robust role in auditing state agencies and taking a deep dive into evaluating government programs.
Increasingly, lawmakers have involved themselves into the day-to-day spending decisions of school districts, not to mention interfering with the choices of local communities.
Not content to rely on the state Attorney General’s office, legislators have funneled millions of tax dollars into a slush fund used to pay exorbitant fees to its own lawyers.
Access to many lawmakers has been sealed off physically by a massively renovated state Capitol. And it’s been sealed off politically by a closed GOP primary that caters largely to the partisan, ideological base of the Republican Party.
Even under the best of circumstances, a special legislative session opens and ends quickly, before the public really has a chance to catch on. It’s because of a special session held in 2006 that Idaho’s public schools have suffered financial reversals ever since. Legislative shenanigans to technically remain in session throughout much of 2021 resulted in a test drive of this concept when lawmakers reconvened that November: Nothing of consequence was passed.
And thanks to reporting from the Idaho Press of Nampa and the Idaho Statesman of Boise, the case against SJR 102 has gotten even stronger. They looked in on Utah, where voters gave their state lawmakers the same authority in 2018.
Since then, lawmakers in that state called themselves into session six times in 2019-20. And during the current two-year cycle, they’ve come back for three special sessions, one veto override session and an extraordinary session for both the House and Senate (le.utah.gov/sessions/sessions.jsp).
This amendment would make it easier for Idaho lawmakers to go back to work than in many states. All it would take is the support of 60% of the House and Senate — more than doable in a state where the GOP holds 80% of the seats.
Even House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, who voted to put the amendment on the ballot, has reservations. In his recent debate with Terri Pickens Manweiler, his Democratic rival for the lieutenant governor’s office, Bedke said he’d prefer holding lawmakers to a two-thirds majority standard.
All of which adds up to one thing: Sooner than you think, a state of fewer than 2 million people will be supporting a full-time Legislature.
Vote no.
l Advisory question — On Sept. 1, Gov. Brad Little summoned lawmakers back to Boise, where they passed House Bill 1. It had the effect of quashing Reclaim Idaho’s Quality Education Act initiative, which would have raised taxes on corporations and people making more than $250,000 a year.
Instead, lawmakers approved $500 million for one-time tax rebates and then cut rates to a flat 5.8%, which was worth another $150 million.
But they pledged to spend $410 million in surplus funds to achieve Reclaim Idaho’s objective — investing more in education.
As part of that, Little and the Legislature want your approval — and their advisory question casts HB 1 in glowing terms: Who would vote against lowering taxes, spending more on schools and, as the measure puts it, “combat historic inflation by returning money to the taxpayers”?
Possibly someone who resents elected officials engaging in electioneering on the ballot, that’s who.
Since it’s an advisory measure with no effect in law, the temptation might be to throw it back in their faces and vote no.
Here’s the problem: The tax cuts are wired in. What the Legislature does next with education funding is not. It could follow Reclaim Idaho’s intent to put the dollars into the public school classroom. Or it could follow Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman’s desire to funnel it off to vouchers for private and religious schools.
Hoffman already has a great deal of influence with the next Legislature. Defeat of this advisory question would enable him to argue the public is on his side.
Do the responsible thing, however much you’re tempted not to.
Vote yes. — M.T.