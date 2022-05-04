If not for Jane Doe’s courage, former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger, R-Lewiston, — a man who stands convicted of raping her and now faces spending the rest of his life in prison — would no doubt be on his way toward securing a second term representing this area in the Legislature.
When he defeated the late Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce, in the May 2020 GOP primary and then was appointed to fill out the remainder of her term, von Ehlinger was an enigma. That made him an exception to the rule.
Many if not most candidates for the Legislature are reaching the next rung of elective politics. Either they served on school boards or city councils — or were long-established members of the community, credentialed in civic activism or business.
So people have a fairly good idea of who they’re sending to Boise.
With von Ehlinger, however, the pattern was murky. He hadn’t held office. He changed his name. He petitioned the Idaho Commission of Pardons and Paroles for a pardon for a series of misdemeanor convictions in Clearwater County, including a 1996 charge for driving an unregistered motorcycle, a 2009 careless driving arrest; a 2011 charge for possession of drug paraphernalia with intent to use and a 2013 reckless driving complaint.
Once in Boise, he gravitated to the fringe of his party — and enjoyed a near perfect score from the Idaho Freedom Foundation.
Then Jane Doe stepped forward in the spring of 2021.
The 19-year-old legislative intern said she had joined the 38-year-old lawmaker on a dinner date and after he enticed her into his apartment, he forced her to engage in oral sex.
She sought medical attention. She went to law enforcement. And she told her story to legislative leadership.
In the past, Idaho lawmakers caught up in such situations had the good sense to leave office.
Then-Sen. John McGee, R-Caldwell, resigned in 2012 after he was caught sexually harassing a 25-year-old Senate staffer.
Rep. Mark Patterson, R-Boise, quit in 2013, after word of his 1974 conviction for assault with intent to commit forcible rape while he was living in Florida became known.
Instead, von Ehlinger compelled legislative leadership to haul him before an ethics committee.
Even with the criminality of his deeds not yet established, von Ehlinger’s stipulations — that he had sex with a much younger legislative subordinate —were sufficient to find him guilty of “conduct unbecoming” a legislator.
Bolstering the case was testimony that the freshman lawmaker had made advances toward other women in the Capitol, in spite of warnings to avoid further incidents.
This may have produced a reprimand from the committee.
But it required Jane Doe to take the stand at the ethics committee hearing and provide a narrative.
It’s rare for sexual assault victims to seek justice. As The Associated Press’ Rebecca Boone reported during the weekend, two-thirds of sexual assault victims remain quiet.
Rarer still is the victim who finds herself enveloped in a political circus where von Ehlinger’s allies — notably the morally bankrupt Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird — were willing to expose her by name, picture and background on social media, while accusing her of engaging in a “blatant liberal smear job.”
While Jane Doe was testifying, Giddings — and possibly others — “scoffed and laughed at times during the hearing,” according to The Associated Press.
When Jane Doe left the hearing room, a small group of people and a television reporter harassed her in the hallway.
The abuse continued, up to and including a Republican operative who wore a wig, a dress and a sash with Jane Doe’s name emblazoned on it at political events.
It is not unreasonable to believe her appearance so galvanized the ethics committee that it recommended von Ehlinger be barred from the Legislature for the remainder of his term. Before the full House could act, he resigned.
All of which has come at a steep price for Jane Doe.
She has suffered emotional distress, anxiety, inability to sleep, loss of appetite and inability to focus. She fears for the safety of herself and her family. The episode interrupted her work and education.
The stress caught up with her last week when she was unable to continue her testimony at von Ehlinger’s criminal trial.
With von Ehlinger convicted, the voters of north central Idaho may learn a good more about the man they elected without vetting. If such information emerges during his July 28 sentencing hearing, the people of Nez Perce and Lewis counties ought to contemplate how much they’re in Jane Doe’s debt. — M.T.