You can call the University of Idaho many things, but a public institution may not be among them.
A public institution is supported by public dollars.
But as former Boise State University President Robert Kustra once noted, the share of Idaho higher education’s costs borne by the taxpayers would justify calling these institutions “enterprise” or even semi-privatized schools.
In the UI’s case, years of state disinvestment in higher education have left it dependent on student tuition dollars. But too few students are showing up. So the UI is bleeding money.
Its reserves look bleak — $6.6 million in the red. That’s due in part to an accounting change to calculate the UI’s obligation to provide benefits to retirees. But compare it to reserves of $14.98 million at BSU, $14.3 million at Idaho State University and $2.8 million at Lewis-Clark State College.
The UI is running a yearly structural deficit of as much as $21 million — or about 5 percent of its operating budget.
Enrollments ebb and flow. When the economy is good, more young people opt to take jobs. Some years, a demographic hiccup can come along. When the state was providing more than 90 percent of the cost of instruction, a drop in tuition revenue was not a calamity.
But state support has dropped from 12.4 percent of the state budget 20 years ago to 8.1 percent today. Student tuition has risen to make up the difference. Today, students cover half the bills.
Adjusted for inflation, it’s likely Idaho’s four-year institutions have yet to recover from the budget cuts imposed during the Great Recession a decade ago. According to the Pew Charitable Trust, only two states — Nevada and Florida — devote fewer resources to each student’s instruction. Largely due to fewer federal and private dollars available, Idaho schools spend about 31 percent less per student than the national average.
No rescue is in sight. The state budget is so tight that everything that isn’t tied to public education will be lucky to avoid cuts next year.
Even if the UI wanted to compensate by drastically boosting tuition, it lacks price elasticity. Leave aside the flat go-on rates among high school graduates. People looking to continue their education have more economical options available to them — community colleges, including expansion schools in Boise and Idaho Falls — as well as four-year degree-granting institutions closer to home. A drastic increase in UI tuition would be self-defeating.
Nor is there any reasonable expectation the UI can grow its way out of this hole. To generate $22 million, the university would require 3,559 more undergraduate students paying in-state tuition.
Or it could attract 1,798 more residents, 292 more nonresidents and 340 more students through the Western Undergraduate Exchange program.
Either way, that amounts to an unlikely 35 percent increase in the UI’s full-time equivalent enrollment of 9,708.
What’s left?
The inevitable — downsizing.
“While the details are yet to be developed,” UI President Scott Green announced last week, “the goal is to create a model that aligns budgets with enrollments.”
Even with cuts in administrative bloat and redefining the UI toward sustainability, there’s no avoiding a smaller university with fewer academic offerings.
In other words, the UI has reached the limits of how much it can rely on tuition to make up for a cheap Legislature. It may not be the only Idaho institution of higher learning to reach that tipping point.
But it seems destined to become the first. — M.T.