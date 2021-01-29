DJEERS ... to Idaho House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
It’s bad enough his chamber remains relentless in its zeal to compromise Idaho’s ability to roll out an effective COVID-19 vaccination program. Terminating Gov. Brad Little’s emergency order, however, is a political abstraction compared to the everyday health and safety of the human beings depending on Bedke.
As Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press reported this week, a House staffer tested positive for COVID-19 about a week ago. The staffer, who has since recovered, was sent home.
When one of its attaches tested positive at about the same time, the Senate put out an alert. But the House kept everyone except local health authorities in the dark about its case.
Without face masks, social distancing mandates or the ability to work remotely, legislators, attaches, secretaries, lobbyists and members of the public have to rely on their own wits to avoid getting caught up in a superspreader event.
Asked to respond, Bedke asked: “Was that our obligation?”
You’d expect such a defensive comment from a backbencher who is content to passively watch the passing parade, not from a speaker, especially one who has held the job as long as Bedke has.
When it comes to safeguarding the well-being of the Idaho House, being a leader demands more than holding the title.
CCHEERS ... to Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, and former state Rep. Bruce Newcomb, R-Burley.
Both men served as speakers of the Idaho House. So in repudiatating legislative attempts to terminate Little’s COVID-19 emergency order — a move that would dry up federal support for vaccinations, hospital equipment, National Guard involvement and help for small businesses — they delivered an unmistakable rebuke to Bedke.
“The Idaho Legislature’s reckless and careless attempts to end the COVID-19 emergency declaration and weaken Idaho’s response in future emergencies puts this generation and future generations of Idahoans at risk,” Simpson and Newcomb wrote.
Neither has much to gain from this.
Bedke is one of Newcomb’s proteges. Simpson risks being branded as some kind of an interloper in state affairs while alienating members of the GOP’s Trumpian base.
They held their silence until they could do so no longer.
DJEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
Nobody expected this partisan to do anything other than join all but five Republicans in essentially voting prematurely against ex-President Donald Trump’s conviction in the upcoming impeachment trial, where he stands accused of inciting the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.
But the next vote Risch cast was just plain bizarre.
Up for discussion were the procedures the Senate will follow when the trial begins on Feb. 9:
l Trump will have until Feb. 2 to file his answer with the secretary of the Senate and until Feb. 8 to file a trial brief.
l The House has until Feb. 2 to file a trial brief, Feb. 8 to file its replication and Feb. 9 to file a rebuttal brief.
l House impeachment managers and Trump’s defense team are directed to discuss whether Trump, as a private citizen, “is subject to the jurisdiction of a court of impeachment” both in their trial briefs and in their opening statements.
Pretty mundane stuff, right?
Eighty-three senators — including Sen. Mike Crapo, R-Idaho — thought so and voted yes.
But Risch joined 16 other members of the “sedition caucus” — among them Ted Cruz, R-Texas, Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Roger Marshall, R-Kan., and Tommy Tuberville, R-Ala. — in voting no.
How long does Risch plan to stick with this disreputable bunch?
CCHEERS... to Idaho state Rep. Brent Crane, R-Nampa.
The House State Affairs Committee chairman got it exactly right this week.
When Gov. Little blasted the GOP-led Legislature’s attempt to sabotage his COVID-19 emergency order as a threat to public health, Rep. Chad Christensen, R-Iona, rushed to Facebook with his articles of impeachment.
“I will not allow it to have a hearing in the House State Affairs Committee,” Crane told Sally Krutzig of the Idaho Falls Post Register. “I’m not going to impeach the governor just because I have a personal disagreement, or legislators have a personal disagreement, with the governor in how he’s handled that situation.”
Sanity prevails in the Idaho House. Enjoy it while it lasts.
DJEERS ... to Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman.
Lending his voice to the COVID-19 denial chorus — epitomized by Blanchard Rep. Heather Scott’s declaration that “the pandemic is over” — Hoffman declared: “You may say this is COVID’s fault. Folks, it is not. It is — all of it — the fault of the government. Government overreaction. Government overreach. Government manipulation of facts and data, and refusal to own up to the truth of that.”
Hoffman is a fine one to talk.“Government overreaction,” extended $129,883 in Paycheck Protection Pogram cash to the Freedom Foundation last April.
Without “government overreach,” Hoffman would not be around to complain about government. He’d be too busy driving an Uber route.
CCHEERS ... to Lewiston Mayor Pro Tem Kathy Schroeder and Councilors Bob Blakey, John Bradbury and Kevin Kelly.
Their 4-3 majority extended the community’s mask mandate for another 90 days.
That policy tracks with a diminution in regional COVID-19 infections that began in December. The mandate is only part of the mix — Public Health-Idaho North Central District Director Carol Moehrle also credits social distancing, limitations on gatherings and public education.
But any mask mandate is going to attract opposition and Monday’s council meeting drew two more hours of public debate.
Said Schroeder: “If you’re starting to see success, it is really foolish to stop.” — M.T.