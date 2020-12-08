This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
The Legislature failed to do anything last year to address the rising property tax burden affecting homeowners, and now it looks like it’s preparing to do all the wrong things.
A recently concluded interim committee came up with one useful idea: a central property tax reporting system that will allow greater transparency and closer study of property tax rates around the state.
But the interim committee has ignored the most obvious and fair way to address rising property taxes: ending the freeze on the homeowner’s exemption, which the Legislature enacted in 2017 and which has played no small part in the continual rise in property taxes since.
There’s a longstanding false claim made by opponents of unfreezing the homeowner’s exemption. They say it will unfairly transfer the tax burden from homeowners to farmers and business owners. In fact, it would simply restore balance and end the ongoing burden shift from farmers and businesses to homeowners which has been progressing for the last three years.
The relative property tax burdens borne by homeowners, businesses and farms are determined by the taxable value of each sector’s property. Agriculture has the most generous write-down. Since homeowners can only deduct a fixed dollar sum of their property, rising property values mean that a greater and greater portion of their property value is considered taxable each year, with the largest increases in tax bills happening to lower-value homes.
Prior to the freeze, the homeowner’s exemption would rise along with property values, keeping things balanced. Since the Legislature threw off the balance, homeowners are footing the bill. Raising the homeowner’s exemption in proportion to the rise in home values since 2017 would not be shifting the burden, but simply restoring the old balance.
On the other hand, every year where the Legislature leaves the current exemption freeze in place while home values continue to rise automatically shifts some of the tax burden previously borne by business and agriculture onto homeowners. This will happen regardless of other changes the Legislature makes.
Instead of addressing the problem it created head-on, the Legislature is taking aim at the budgets of cities, counties and schools in an effort to push down taxes.
There’s a reason local governments are given both tax and spending authority. They are accountable to their own voters, and those voters are the ones who should decide what level of service they expect and what level of taxation they are willing to tolerate. Setting strict limits at the state level, imposing top-down control on local governments, is far out of line with the federalist principles that many backing this proposal claim to hold.
The most damaging proposal the Legislature has endorsed would be simple caps on local spending growth — even in rapidly growing cities.
Caps on expenditure growth will also function as caps on economic growth. If a city’s population expands quickly, even as road and other construction prices rise, they will be unable to update their infrastructure and services to keep up with the growing number of residents. Roads will clog and degrade, police and fire response times will grow, making those cities less attractive to workers and businesses. Instead of fostering economic expansion, the bill will effectively cap it.
Another proposal is to stop cities from saving up for large expenditures. That effectively means that a city can’t be rewarded for planning ahead. Instead, big projects will have to go through a bonding process, so taxpayers will foot the bill for years of interest payments that could be avoided by building up savings ahead of time. The Legislature has put aside lots of money in its rainy-day funds, so requiring local governments not to is simple hypocrisy.
If the Legislature wants to get serious about saving most taxpayers money, it will have to do it by fixing the homeowner’s exemption. Problems don’t go away by being ignored.