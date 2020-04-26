For more than 30 years, he’s been a local cop. He’s worked for the state. He’s done undercover investigations. He’s gone up the chain of command.
If you want to know what the COVID-19 front line looks like, ask him. We’ll call him Sgt. Joe.
Ever come close to seeing something like this pandemic?
SGT. JOE: Maybe back in the 1980s and 1990s, when AIDS was emerging. It was fatal.
We were making a drug bust when one of my officers was searching a suspect. When the officer brought up his hand, he felt a sting. He’d been poked by an IV drug user’s hypodermic needle.
Until the tests came back negative a few days later, it was tense.
Here, you don’t see it coming. You interact with a motorist. Or you take someone to the hospital. They may look perfectly healthy while carrying the coronavirus.
As a first responder, you may not have the luxury of social distancing. Or your personal protective equipment may not be adequate.
In New York City, more than 4,000 police officers have been infected. At one point, one of every five was home sick. So far, 29 NYPD officers have died.
Nearly 280 EMTs and firefighters also have tested positive.
And I just saw a report about three officers dying in Chicago, four in Michigan and five in New Jersey.
Have you heard about anything similar in Idaho?
SGT. JOE: Not much. That doesn’t mean it couldn’t happen. Idaho has managed to avoid a real surge, and for that, I give Gov. Brad Little a lot of praise. Issuing that stay-at-home order and then extending it did “flatten the curve.” If we had gotten anywhere near the numbers — proportionately — that we’ve seen in some of the major cities, we would have been hammered. Just absolutely overwhelmed. And some of those would have included my colleagues.
First responders, they understand they’ve put their lives at risk. When they signed up, they knew implicitly that it goes with the paycheck.
But this time, is there a difference?
SGT. JOE: The biggest fear is not that you get exposed, but that you bring it home to your family. I think all first-responders, they don’t care about themselves. If you really fear getting sick or getting injured, you’re not going to be a first-responder. But this is one of those things that you could bring home to your parents, your spouse or even your children.
It happens.
Five-year-old Skylar Herbert of Detroit caught the virus from her parents. Her mom was a Detroit police officer for 25 years. Her dad was a Detroit firefighter for 18 years.
Skylar spent two weeks on a ventilator before she died.
That is what has really impacted first responders more than anything else. Not only do they face the risk of contracting it, but they could be asymptomatic and carry it home. That’s one of the wildest things. You absolutely have no symptoms. But you infect everyone you come in contact with. Those on the front lines, this is what really scares them.
So what do you think of these protesters such as Ammon Bundy of Emmett or Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman?
They’ve been rallying against Little’s stay-at-home order ever since Easter Sunday. And they’re not being too careful about it. At the April 17 protest at the state Capitol, more than 1,000 people showed up. Obviously, that’s in violation of the Centers for Disease Control’s maximum gathering of 10. Neither were they social distancing. They were standing shoulder to shoulder. They were mingling. They deliberately avoided wearing face masks. There were children among them.
SGT. JOE: Civil disobedience does not bother me. You can protest the governor’s order. It’s something else to willingly violate the best science we got — and put me, members of our profession and our families at risk.
When they get sick — and some of them will — they’re the people who are going to call 911.
By their own stupidity, they’re putting people at risk, including first responders. It’s just that selfish, snarky attitude.
They’re so narrow-minded. They think they’re only putting themselves at risk. That’s the least of it.
What happens next? Among 1,000 people crowded in like that, you can bet someone there was a carrier. He infects another four or five. Some of them head down to a supermarket and spread the contagion to other shoppers or a store employee. One or two of them take it home. And before you know it, some EMT is responding to a seriously ill elderly woman with suspected COVID-19.
It makes you question whether you want to be a first responder.
They seem to be itching for a fight. There’s Sara Brady of Meridian who Tuesday protested a closed community park playground and goaded the cops into arresting her. Then the Idaho Freedom Foundation doxxed the name and address of the Meridian officer who detained her. That’s all the information Bundy and his crew needed. They invaded the privacy of that officer’s home in Meridian.
SGT. JOE: If it were up to me, they would all be arrested. I don’t know what I’d do with them, but they’d all be arrested.
I’d be wearing gloves and a face mask, though. — M.T.