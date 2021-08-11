Forgive the self-described “old, burned-out” Idaho budget analyst for his slight bemusement at the way legislators so easily absorb billions in federal money these days.
Last month, legislative leaders began contemplating how to divvy up the latest installment of American Rescue Plan Act money.
They were positively enthusiastic about the prospects.
Maybe it would go toward expanded broadband connectivity.
Or it could go toward helping senior citizens, community mental health, child care, rent or mortgage assistance.
Even helping communities — presumably including Lewiston — that invested their own dollars into upgraded drinking water and wastewater treatment plants before federal aid became available —might be on the table.
With more than $5.6 billion from ARPA — including $2.6 billion to be allocated by the Legislature — “We have a rare opportunity to fix stuff,” said House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley.
Asks the budget staffer: “Whatever happened to the Idaho way? The Legislature hated federal funds coming into the state. They’d howl like hell when we would non-cog (shorthand for non-cognizable or accepting unanticipated) federal money, usually only a few hundred thousand to balance out differences between state and federal fiscal years, for Health and Welfare programs, etc. Now we’re taking billions being available for infrastructure projects — over multiple years, no less.”
Certainly that was the case in 2009 when the newly passed Obama administration American Recovery and Reinvestment Act promised to bail out Idaho’s recession-battered state budget. At the time, then-Gov. C.L. “Butch” Otter was more inclined to side with his fellow Republican Govs. Mark Sanford of South Carolina and Bobby Jindal of Louisiana in initially resisting the aid.
“And what about fine print?” the staffer asks. “How many times have you heard Idaho lawmakers and governors talk about the strings that come attached to federal money?”
Case in point: Medicaid expansion that came with Obamacare. For the first three years of the program, the federal government pledged to pay all of the program’s costs. But lawmakers balked, complaining that the state eventually would be on the hook for 10 percent of the budget. Only after Idaho voters passed their own ballot initiative did Idaho extend Medicaid coverage to those who were too poor to afford private health insurance but not destitute enough to qualify for Medicaid.
What changed this time?
Certainly the personalities involved.
So have the circumstances. When COVID-19 ravished the economy, states became accustomed to bailout packages from Republican and Democrat administrations.
For Republican lawmakers, infrastructure dollars are more easily digested — who doesn’t like a new highway, a better bridge or even a new wastewater treatment plant? But there’s plenty of money for other things, such as public education — $396 million, Medicaid programs — $78 million, or child care — $70 million.
“No,” says the budget guy, “it’s the same old game. When you’re busy scooping up Uncle Sam’s money, nobody’s watching what you do with your own.”
And what nobody’s watching is how Idaho officials waste their own money on tax goodies for the rich.
Earlier this year, Idaho took a breathtaking amount — about $389.2 million — and handed it over to corporations and wealthy individuals for tax breaks.
Meanwhile:
l Idaho schools continue to languish. Its spending per pupil is dead last and about 40 percent below the national average.
l Idaho teacher salaries, according to the National Education Association, are lower than 38 other states, including all of its neighbors except Montana.
l As Idaho Education News’ Sami Edge noted this week, the state is about $160 million short of adequately staffing its schools with counselors, psychologists, nurses and social workers.
l According to The Associated Press’ Rebecca Boone, not enough people are willing to work at the state prisons for what the state is willing to pay.
“This mirage won’t last forever,” the veteran staffer says. “Eventually, the bill will come due. But because we got so much federal money coming in, it’s hard to ask questions.” — M.T.