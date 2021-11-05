DJEERS ... to Lewiston Mayor-elect Dan Johnson.
Rather than resign from the state Senate and allow a permanent replacement to be appointed, Johnson intends to retain that office while taking over as the city’s first full-time chief executive in nearly a half-century.
That’s legal under Idaho law, but it’s difficult — especially for anyone holding local office a great distance from Boise. Just ask those who served with the late state Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Lewiston, when she opted for double-duty as a Lewiston city councilor.
Johnson not merely has to govern the city, but also redraft the architecture for operating a $100 million, 300-employee enterprise for years to come. If he’s distracted by a legislative session that — if recent history is any guide — could drag out well into April, how will he pull it off?
“Also, the current City Council made the decision to hire an assistant,” Johnson told the Lewiston Tribune’s Kathy Hedberg.
So after a monthslong fight about changing Lewiston’s form of government, the city is about to end up just where it started — with a part-time mayor delegating the day-to-day details of running Lewiston to an unelected administrator.
As for the Senate, Johnson’s plan to rely on a substitute abuses one of the most lenient, self-serving systems in the U.S.
In Congress as well as in most state legislatures, if you fail to show up, you don’t vote. A few states, such as Washington, make exceptions for lawmakers who are called up for military service. But in Idaho, any lawmaker can take off any amount of time “for any reason,” nominate anyone of his choice to serve in his place and have the governor make the appointment “until the incumbent ... shall be able to resume the performance of his duties. ...”
Even at that, the typical legislative substitute serves for a few days.
Only in rare instances — such as more than a decade ago when former Sen. Edgar Malepeai, D-Pocatello, was caring for his ill wife, or the late Sen. Clint Stennett, D-Ketchum, was being treated for brain cancer — do substitutes serve at length.
Just the same, the onus for what happens remains on the elected legislator. So Johnson will have to devote some of his time staying up to speed on what’s taking shape in Boise — and balance the interests of two sets of constituents.
When he announced his candidacy for mayor in mid-July, Johnson dodged the Tribune’s Joel Mills’ question about his intentions. He should have leveled with the electorate before they voted.
Superman could “change the course of mighty rivers (and) bend steel in his bare hands.” But even he couldn’t be in two places at the same time.
CCHEERS ... to state Rep. Lauren Necochea, D-Boise.
She punctured the latest ploy from Sen. Jim Rice, R-Caldwell, to avoid taking the right steps to lift the property tax burden crushing Idaho’s homeowners.
If Rice were serious, he’d move to spread Idaho’s enormous budget surplus among the state’s chronically underfunded schools — which would go a long way toward alleviating the need to raise $216.6 million statewide in supplemental property taxes.
Instead, he wants to rob from Peter to pay Paul — by raiding a half-cent of Idaho’s 6 percent sales tax — and then remove the ability of local school patrons to voluntarily tax themselves.
Necochea knows this is just another version of then-Gov. Jim Risch’s disastrous 2006 tax shift, which made schools more reliant on less stable state taxes while handing a property tax break to the state’s wealthiest landowners, including himself.
“The entire reason we need so many supplemental levies is the Republican-controlled Legislature has not provided adequate support for basic operations, and now this proposal asks Idahoans to trust the same Legislature to do right by schools in the future, while taking away a critical locally controlled school funding tool,” she said.
CCHEERS ... to U.S. Solicitor General Elizabeth Prelogar.
Just confirmed as the U.S. Justice Department’s fourth-highest official, the Idaho native, who graduated from Boise High School in 1988, will represent the federal government before the U.S. Supreme Court.
Her father, Rudy Barchas, was the first chief of the Idaho Attorney General’s Consumer Protection Division.
A graduate of Harvard law school, Prelogar clerked for Attorney General Merrick Garland when he served on the U.S. Court of Appeals in Washington, D.C., and for U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsberg and future Justice Elena Kagan, who was the first woman to serve as solicitor general.
Prelogar becomes the second.
Idaho Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch were among five Republicans who joined 48 Democrats in supporting her nomination.
DJEERS ... to Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho, as well as Crapo and Risch.
Even before the ink was dry on President Joe Biden’s attempt to eradicate the COVID-19 pandemic by mandating private employers to get their workers vaccinated, these three were angling to undermine the Occupational Safety and Health Administration’s authority.
Simpson has joined Washington Rep. Jaime Herrera Beutler and 14 other House Republicans in sponsoring a bill to do just that.
Over in the Senate, Crapo and Risch are among Republicans supporting a resolution that disapproves the OHSA rule under the Congressional Review Act.
So what is their solution?
Only Wyoming and West Virginia have lower vaccination rates than Idaho.
Idaho has the fifth highest rate of COVID-19 cases per capita.
It has the sixth highest rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations per capita.
Only two states — Montana and West Virginia — have more deaths per capita than the Gem State.
Idaho’s hospitals remain under crisis standards of care — which envisions rationing lifesaving treatment based on who has the best prospects for long-term survival.
With the whole health care system under strain, finding space for a heart attack or automobile accident victim isn’t easy.
“If we need to transfer that patient to those other hospitals, it would be challenging,” Gritman Medical Center CEO Kara Besst said Wednesday. “We are transferring patients further than we’ve ever transferred.”
When are Simpson, Crapo and Risch going to realize that their constituents have more to lose from COVID-19 than from Biden? — M.T.