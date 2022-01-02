Oh no. It’s another of those dreaded New Year’s lists. And since I get two columns this month, I really get to extend the suffering. My discussion this month will be a list of those stories, political cartoons and letters that I would really like to see. Not that we ever will but it’s still a good wish list.
So without further ado:
l I’d like to see a story on the damage that was done to the U.S. Highway 12 corridor as a result of the oversize loads of oil processing equipment that were transported up through there in 2011 on its way to Alberta, Canada. The environmentalists, Nez Perce Tribe and businesses all complained that they suffered cultural, monetary and biological losses and that things would never be the same.
Never mind that U.S. 12 was originally built as a transportation road and as an alternate route to going over Lookout Pass on Interstate 90. An article detailing the costs and extent of the damages along with photos showing that damage then and now would be an interesting read.
l Staying in the same theme, I’d like to see the articles about the protesters in Moscow who delayed that oil equipment from going up U.S. Highway 95 that same year. They complained about those oversized loads, but I somehow missed the stories about them this past summer when the oversize loads of windmill blades went through there on their way to Alberta. A Moscow councilor at the time mentioned that if the oil equipment were windmill blades, there would be no protests. Apparently he was correct. I guess it depends on what type of high-carbon, taxpayer-subsidized energy you support that triggers your actions.
l An article about the cost savings of no longer incarcerating recreational marijuana users and the amount of those savings that have been returned to the Washington state taxpayers since pot became legal throughout the state would be an eye-opener. Legalizing wacky tabacky to consumers 21 and older was supposed to save on court and jail costs, reduce teenage use of the drug and reduce the amount of grass coming in from Mexico. It was never supposed to be about the enhanced tax revenue that Olympia would take in.
Well, how have your arguments panned out? We already know about the blatant hypocrisy concerning the tax revenue stream since Gov. Jay Inslee was willing to shut down the churches during this COVID-19 pandemic while keeping the state pot shops open at full capacity.
l A detailed report about the studies that show how the southern orca population in Puget Sound can only survive on Snake River salmon would be another interesting read. Who knew that those members of the dolphin family were such discerning anadromous piscatory epicureans and that they can’t eat or survive on other salmon produced in the Columbia River basin or catch seals like other orcas do? Shutting down the Puget Sound whale watching industry, which would reduce stress on the orcas while you’re tearing out the dams, might also be beneficial to that population. But we can’t have that, can we? After all, those people vote for and contribute to liberal Democrat causes, which is far more important to the powers that be in Olympia than the orcas of Puget Sound and people and businesses of eastern Washington, right?
l I can’t wait to read the letters to the editor from the liberals, progressives, Democrats or whatever else they want to call themselves that regularly contribute to this page explaining to us all how the energy and economic policies of the Biden administration are benefiting the working class. Propane costs are up 26 percent to 45 percent. Gasoline and diesel prices are up more than 50 percent. Food costs are up 7 percent to 23 percent from this time last year when President Donald Trump left office. President Joe Biden’s policies against the fossil fuel industry, his belief that we can tax and spend our way to prosperity and his clueless and absent transportation secretary are increasing the costs of living faster than any wage gains. So please tell the folks who heat and cook with propane, need to drive to work and like to have some sort of sustenance on the table for our family and ourselves why these higher costs are a direct benefit to us today — not a benefit next week or next year, but beneficial to us today. We’d surely love to hear the positive impact of the Democrats and Biden administration saddling us with higher living costs.
Just to let you liberal letter writers know, though, that the “big lie” isn’t about Trump’s assertion about winning the 2020 election. The “big lie” is that Democrat lawmakers actually care about the working families and middle class of this nation.
There’s more to this list that I’ll cover in four weeks. But don’t hold your breath waiting for any of the above stories to be covered. After all that might require someone to actually look at the facts.
But hope springs eternal on this second day of 2022.
In the meantime to all of you, whether you agree with me or not, I wish you a happy, healthy and prosperous new year.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.