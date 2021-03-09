This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
———
Members of the Idaho Legislature often say they believe in federalism — the idea that government power should be distributed at multiple levels, with a degree of competition, to ensure that no one portion of government can become too powerful.
But this year they’ve tried to take for themselves powers usually reserved for other branches, or other levels of government, or to the people themselves.
This shows the Legislature’s actual view of federalism is as follows:
l Power exercised by the federal government ought to belong to the state Legislature.
l Control over schools, counties and cities should belong to the Legislature.
l The seldom-exercised powers reserved for health districts belong to the Legislature.
l Many powers the Idaho Constitution grants the governor belong to the Legislature.
l The governing power reserved for the people should be abolished by the Legislature.
As the far-right wing of the Idaho GOP, particularly in the House, has grown, two main things have happened: The Legislature’s thirst for power has become unquenchable, and its competence in crafting policy has sunk to undetectable levels.
The House has passed legislation declaring that the coronavirus pandemic should not meet the definition of an emergency. COVID-19 is likely the single deadliest event in Idaho history apart from perhaps the 1918 flu epidemic (almost 1,900 Idahoans have died of COVID-19, and deaths continue; one researcher estimates almost 2,400 died in the 1918 flu). If COVID-19 is not an emergency, there are no emergencies.
By far the Legislature’s most pernicious power grab has been an effort to hobble the seldom-used initiative process. Under the guise of guaranteeing a voice for rural Idahoans, the Senate has passed a set of rules that ensure no one — rural or urban — could ever bring up an initiative for voters to consider.
If rural residents have a policy they want to propose, the single legislative district representing the Boise Bench would have effective veto power. If urban residents want an idea considered, they would have to gather an army to fan out over extremely rural districts where votes are naturally harder to gather. The obviously intended effect: no more ballot initiatives.
This would be a tremendous loss to the rights of ordinary people to engage in self-government. And it would be bad for state policy. Ordinary people have shown over time that when they support a policy, it’s generally a better policy than the Legislature is capable of crafting.
Lawmakers had nothing at all to do with the greatest legislative achievement Idaho has made so far this century. In fact, most of them opposed and have consistently tried to undermine it.
Nearly 100,000 of Idaho’s working poor have gained health insurance through Medicaid expansion. That is something an overwhelming majority of Idaho voters, not politicians, decided to do. Nothing the Legislature has done in recent memory has done nearly so much good for so many people. Ordinary people did it for themselves using the ballot initiative process.
That’s the same process that voters used to pass the Sunshine laws, which require government to be conducted in public view so that government officials can be held publicly accountable. The Legislature, by contrast, continues to allow its members to propose, lobby for and vote on bills that will personally enrich them. And the Legislature has consistently refused to pass laws requiring its members to disclose their personal financial interests, as candidates for federal office must, so it’s often not possible for the public to know when a state lawmaker stands to profit from their vote.
And this is the body that claims for itself the ability to effectively remove a right reserved by ordinary Idahoans when they granted Idaho state government the right to exist.
The House, as jealous of all rivals to legislative power as the Senate, will almost surely pass the Senate’s proposal.
When it does, Gov. Brad Little should stand ready to veto it. Empower the people of this state, Gov. Little. Do not allow them to be silenced through a sea of red tape.