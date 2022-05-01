Two of the three Republican candidates for Idaho secretary of state have just demonstrated themselves unfit to be the Gem State’s chief elections officer.
Asked during Tuesday’s statewide televised debate whether President Joe Biden won the 2020 election, state Sen. Mary Souza, R-Coeur d’Alene, and Rep. Dorothy Moon, R-Stanley, chose to spew more of ex-President Donald Trump’s “big lie” to Idaho voters.
“I have a different opinion. I do not think Joe Biden won the presidential election,” Souza said. “But he has been named president and that’s been certified. So I’m not suggesting that we would go back. But we have to learn from what happened. And there were many things. I would call it death by a thousand cuts as the Chinese would put it. It was ballot harvesting. It was ballot boxes that were either videotaped but they were not manned. It was a lot of small changes in the law that were significant during the COVID crisis in many of the swing states. And they were not done legally by the state legislatures. They were done by judges or secretaries of state.”
Said Moon: “Um, no. I think there was a big problem when we noticed at 11 o’clock at night that all of the battleground states decided to go to bed and then they were going to start back up at 8, 9 or 10 in the morning. In my lifetime, I had never seen that happen, nor had most Americans who stay up that late to watch the results. So, sadly, the fact of the matter is we had to deal with it. Everyone was in shock. A lot of us. Based on polling, President Trump should have been reelected.”
That left Ada County Clerk Phil McGrane to follow the example set by those he wants to follow in that office — such as Pete Cenarrusa, Ben Ysursa and Lawerence Denney — who put a premium on speaking the truth to Idaho voters: “It is so interesting that you ask that question because it is a reflection of just where we are and so many of the current concerns that have come out of the 2020 election. Joe Biden was elected president during that election, but one of the things I have seen and experienced as I have traveled around the state is the concerns that Idaho voters have.”
To follow Souza and Moon down this rathole, you have to ignore the evidence.
For instance, if the Democrats were so successful in stealing the election for Biden, why didn’t they stop GOP gains downballot, including in the House of Representatives?
Why is it that of Trump’s 65 court challenges in battleground states — some of them before Trump-appointed judges — nearly all were dismissed for lack of evidence and deemed “frivolous” and “without merit”? Did Souza and Moon forget how the Trump legal team lost court cases in six states in one day? Or in the one case where the Trump team did not immediately get thrown out of court, the Pennsylvania Supreme Court later dismissed it anyway.
To believe in the “big lie” at this point is to willingly ignore all evidence to the contrary.
For instance,The Associated Press went back and found 473 cases of voter fraud in six battleground states. Biden’s margins in those states may have been close, but they were decisive:
l Arizona — AP found 198 cases of fraud, far less than Biden’s margin of 10,457.
l Georgia — 64 cases of fraud against a Biden margin of 11,779.
l Pennsylvania — 26 cases of fraud against Biden’s margin of 81,660.
l Wisconsin — 31 fraudulent votes in a state Biden carried by 20,682.
l Michigan — 56 incidents of fraud vs. Biden’s margin of 154,188.
l Nevada — 98 fraudulent cases in a state Biden won by 33,596.
Assume all those votes were for Biden — and they weren’t.
Assume all of them were counted — and most were not.
That’s 473 votes out of Biden’s overall 311,257 margin.
Closer to home, Denney demolished “My Pillow Guy” Mike Lindell’s assertion that even in Idaho, Biden siphoned off some of Trump’s votes. Reviewing three counties where Lindell claimed Trump had been robbed of more than 1,200 votes, the recount rounded up only 18 more votes for Trump and one for Biden.
For all the work Lindell put them through, Denney sent him a bill.
Why would Souza and Moon engage in such subterfuge?
Because that’s where the votes are.
According to a Morning Consult poll commissioned last year by the Frank Church Institute at Boise State University:
l 58 percent of Idahoans believe “the presidential election had widespread election fraud, and the results were not decided fairly, (undermining) my confidence in democracy.”
l 59 percent believe “people voted illegally.”
l 49 percent believe the “election was rigged.”
This is not just any election and this is not just any office.
Idahoans have relied on their secretaries of state to safeguard their franchise.
Nothing is more fundamental — or at this moment, threatened — than the health of our democracy. Why would anyone trust Souza and Moon with that? — M.T.