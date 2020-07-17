DJEERS ... to U.S. Sens. Mike Crapo and Jim Risch, both R-Idaho.
You’d think Crapo would say something about President Donald Trump commuting the 40-month prison sentence of his political crony Roger Stone.
Stone was convicted of perjury, obstruction of justice and witness tampering.
Those are serious crimes, so serious that Crapo thought they warranted President Bill Clinton’s impeachment and conviction. Crapo voted every chance he got —six times — for Clinton’s removal from office.
“Perjury and obstruction of justice are public crimes that strike at the heart of the rule of law — and therefore our freedom — in America,” he said.
Rarely does Risch not draw upon his pedigree as a former Ada County prosecutor.
Wasn’t it Risch who reminded columnist Chuck Malloy about that during Trump’s impeachment trial? “I’ve been in this business for a long time. I’ve been a prosecutor and I can smell a rat pretty easily.”
Wasn’t it Risch who compared his prosecutorial credentials with former FBI Director James Comey during a 2017 Senate hearing?
“Now, like me, you probably did hundreds of cases, maybe thousands of cases, charging people with criminal offenses and, of course, you have knowledge of the thousands of cases out there when people have been charged.”
You’d think any former prosecutor would be appalled at a president who intervenes in the criminal case of a subordinate convicted of interfering with an investigation into his own 2016 campaign and potential connection to Russia.
A few Republicans broke their silence.
“Unprecedented, historic corruption: An American president commutes the sentence of a person convicted by a jury of lying to shield that very president,” is how Sen. Mitt Romney, R-Utah, described it.
A “mistake” is what Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Penn., called it. “The president clearly has the legal and constitutional authority to grant clemency for federal crimes. However, this authority should be used judiciously and very rarely by any president.”
Not Crapo. Not Risch. Are you really surprised?
DJEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
Wednesday, Idaho set another daily record for new COVID-19 cases — 691 — bringing its total to 12,445, an increase of almost 39 percent from last week. The addition of seven deaths means Idaho’s death toll stands at 110.
While the people running some of the state’s major health care providers pleaded with the governor to impose a statewide face mask mandate, insurrectionist Ammon Bundy launched a raid at the Southwest Public Health District Thursday, forcing its board to cancel a meeting to discuss face masks.
Meanwhile, the Trump administration is sidelining the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in favor of directing COVID-19 data to the more political Department of Health and Human Services. If Idahoans are going to get accurate, transparent information, Little will have to direct his own Department of Health and Welfare to gather it.
So where was Idaho’s chief executive? Here was his Twitter feed:
l “I spoke with reporters outside the West Wing about Idaho’s historic red tape reduction and issues facing our state.”
l “I had a very productive meeting with the Air Force about strengthening the future of the Mountain Home Air Force Base!”
l “Today I met with leading infection disease expert Dr. Tammy Beckham of Health and Human Services in DC on testing capacity for COVID. HHS is sending us swabs today!”
l “Watch today at 2 pm MT as I join President Trump in an important announcement about cutting red tape and regulatory innovation. Streaming.”
Talk about being in the wrong place at the wrong time talking to the wrong people about the wrong things.
CCHEERS ... to Superintendent Shawn Tiegs and the Nezperce School Board.
Monday, they dropped the “Indians” mascot, something that was neither easy nor popular.
The process began six years ago when the Nez Perce Tribal Executive Committee asked for the mascot to be retired.
While the imagery of a chief did disappear, the name remained.
Even so, when the Shoshone-Bannock tribes of Fort Hall last year asked the state to drop all Native American mascots, a poll showed the community split down the middle.
By voting 3-2 to relinquish the name on Monday, the school board displayed respect for the tribal culture while recognizing its students needed a mascot they no longer have to tip-toe around.
“We take pride in our mascot, but the Nez Perce Tribe and the larger Native American community have made clear that they do not take pride in our mascot that represents their actual identity as human beings,” Tiegs said.
In the end, Nezperce did the right thing in a thoughtful way.
DJEERS ... to Heather Rogers of Lewiston.
Remember how she justified her group’s armed occupation of downtown Lewiston in response to the June 6 Black Lives Matter rally?
About 75 people armed with military assault weapons were there, Rogers said, to “make sure everyone is protected, on both sides.”
The marauders never arrived.
But a real threat has materialized — COVID-19. So you’d think someone so committed to “protecting” people that she’s willing to carry heavy hardware in the streets wouldn’t mind a light cloth covering her mouth and nose.
After all, the CDC says that’s the surest way to bring this epidemic under control in four to eight weeks.
Instead, as the Idaho Argonaut noted, Rogers’ Liberate Idaho instigated the “Say No to the Mask Mandate” protest, which Monday derailed the Lewiston City Council’s proposed face mask ordinance.
“(City Manager Alan) Nygaard is wanting to force us to be masked,” Liberate Idaho posted on Facebook. “We will be gathering together to address Lewiston city council and inform them we will not bow down to a Tyrannical law.”
If it requires openly carrying a lethal weapon to protect people, Rogers is raring to go.
But if something so modest as a face mask is all it takes to protect people from a deadly infection, Rogers calls that tyranny.
So far, COVID-19 has taken 110 Idahoan’s lives.
Antifa? How many Idaho fatalities did it claim? — M.T.