DJEERS ... to Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
Thursday, the chairman of the prestigious Senate Foreign Relations Committee paid the price that comes with acting like an assistant secretary of state instead of a responsible officer of a separate branch of government.
He lost control of his own committee.
For months, Risch has been content to follow President Donald Trump’s line on Saudi Arabia — even when it circumvented the law or undermined congressional autonomy.
When the White House ignored the Magnitsky Act and blew off a congressional mandate to assign guilt for the Oct. 2 murder of Washington Post columnist Jamal Khashoggi, Risch stayed silent. The intelligence community has concluded Saudi Crown Prince Mohammad bin Salmon ordered Khashoggi’s killing.
When Secretary of State Mike Pompeo concocted a phony emergency to bypass the 1976 Arms Export Control Act in order to authorize $8.1 billion in arms sales to Saudi Arabia, Risch complied. Only Republican defectors such as Lindsey Graham of South Carolina, Mike Lee of Utah, Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and Rand Paul of Kentucky were willing to stand up and help Senate Democrats pass a measure to block the arms package.
Wednesday, Trump vetoed it.
Next, Risch offered a watered-down rebuke of the Saudi regime. His plan to limit visas to Saudi officials and order a review of the U.S.-Saudi relationship had the Trump seal of approval.
But it was too much for Graham, Paul and Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., to stomach. They dumped Risch’s plan and got behind Democrat Robert Menendez’s intention to block arm sales and in-flight refueling of Saudi aircraft.
That’s what a co-equal branch of government does, Risch’s refusal to accept that responsibility notwithstanding.
“The Saudi foreign policy will be handled by the (executive) branch of government,” Risch said. “The committee has declined to engage itself.”
Throughout his years in politics, you never figured Risch as anybody’s doormat.
That is, until Trump came along.
CCHEERS ... to the heroes of the diversity wars.
These are the people who stood up to state Rep. Barbara Ehardt, R-Idaho Falls, and her 27 House Republican colleagues who want to interfere with Boise State University’s programs to help underrepresented students enter college, thrive and graduate:
l Rep. Caroline Troy, R-Genesee. Among north central Idaho’s six-member House delegation, only Troy refused to sign Ehardt’s letter.
“I don’t know that it’s the legislator’s job to tell a university how to do their business,” Troy told the Moscow-Pullman Daily News’ Garrett Cabeza. Diversity programs, she said, are tied to individual campus circumstances and should be addressed at the local level.
Exactly.
By vesting authority in a State Board of Education, Idahoans deliberately sought to block partisan political meddling in their institutions of higher learning.
l State Board of Education President Debbie Critchfield of Oakley.
Unlike Gov. Brad Little, Critchfield did not mince words about a cartoon mocking BSU President Marlene Tromp and the state board as a group of clowns spending scarce taxpayer dollars on nefarious programs.
The caricature, since linked to polemicist Alex Jones, was mailed to Idaho lawmakers.
“I wish that as much time and energy as went into the creation and distribution of the postcard was used to actually learn the facts,” Critchfield said. “The postcard is a distraction and waste of time for those of us actually working on positive educational outcomes.”
l Idaho Business for Education President Rod Gramer of Boise.
Idaho has one of the most woefully uneducated workforces in the country, and it’s hurting the state’s economy.
“We won’t build the workforce we need if we don’t get more economically disadvantaged, Hispanic and American Indian students to go on to postsecondary (education),” Gramer wrote. “If these students go on, they are generally first-generation college students. They need some of those extra services that BSU was criticized for providing to ensure that they successfully navigate the system and graduate with a degree that leads to a good career.”
What’s more, Gramer nailed Ehardt and her colleagues for shedding crocodile tears over the rising cost of tuition. He pegged 16 of the 28 signatories to Ehardt’s letter, including Reps. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird, and Paul Shepherd, R-Riggins, for voting against even a modest increase in the higher education budget.
Meanwhile 27 of them — including Reps. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, and Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce, as well as Giddings and Shepherd — were unwilling to expand Idaho’s Opportunity Scholarship program.
CCHEERS ... to Rep. John Vander Woude, R-Nampa.
After being blocked earlier this year by House Revenue and Taxation Committee Chairman Gary Collins, R-Nampa, Vander Woude is vowing to try once again to update the Homestead Exemption and index it for inflation.
Short of that, Idaho homeowners can expect to suffer.
Three years ago, at the behest of the Idaho Realtors Association, lawmakers capped the exemption at $100,000. As home values have raced past that threshold, the effectiveness of the tax break — which is supposed to exclude half of a residence’s assessed value from property taxes — has eroded.
When that happens, homeowners pay more in property taxes while others pay less. Last year, for instance, the State Tax Commission reported homeowners carried 65.8 percent of property taxes — up from 64.6 percent in 2017. That’s the highest rate in 10 years.
And home values are still rising. The annual assessment notices mailed out to Nez Perce County residents last month, for instance, showed average home values reached $226,000 — and that 1,969 homeowners were now losing the full benefit of the Homestead Exemption.
“I think as property values increase, we start taxing people out of their homes by not indexing the homeowner’s exemption,” Vander Woude told Betsy Russell of the Idaho Press.
Are you listening, Chairman Collins? — M.T.