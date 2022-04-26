This editorial was published by the Idaho Press of Nampa.
———
It’s that time of year that political signs start cropping up in yards, pamphlets are left at doors or in mailboxes and campaign commercials are nearly unavoidable. But Idaho voters deserve to know more about their candidates than what comes in canned content that’s oftentimes misleading — that’s why independent, public debates are so vital to elections.
This primary season, many voters are being deprived of that opportunity as multiple candidates seeking high offices have opted out of the debates — Gov. Brad Little, who’s seeking a second term; Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, who’s running against Little; Rep. Priscilla Giddings, who’s running for lieutenant governor; U.S. Rep. Mike Simpson, who is seeking his 13th term.
This editorial board finds their decision to be a dangerous precedent to set for candidates seeking office, and it’s unfair to the voters in Idaho.
In highly divided and heated primary races this year, it’s understandable that candidates would be wary of facing each other. There’s likely a fear that the events will devolve into the name-calling, cacophony of inaccurate claims that we’ve seen in some recent national debates. But that’s why the moderators are also held to account, in addition to the candidates.
These planned debates are run by experienced and knowledgeable journalists who are tasked with keeping candidates on-topic, civil, and most importantly, accountable. That’s why these events are so important. Each race has issues that some candidates may try to dodge, or they may try to run away from past controversies, so strong moderators are needed to push them.
This year, we’ve seen that flyers being handed out in favor or against candidates are sometimes paid for by out-of-state special interest groups, and many of them include misleading information.
For these reasons, Idaho Debates, which are publicly broadcasted and held by independent news organizations, are instrumental in informing the local electorate. In Idaho, the primary will decide so many crucial races and thus shape the state’s political landscape for years to come. Although the Republican primary is closed, we can’t ignore that its outcome will have consequences for all Idahoans.
Little is the first sitting governor seeking reelection to refuse to participate in Idaho Debates in more than three decades, according to Christina Lords, editor-in-chief of the Idaho Capital Sun.
We don’t want to see a future where candidates weigh their participation in these events in terms of their own personal gain rather than the potential value to the voters.
Those who run for public office should be willing and able to face each other, the public, and a pointed line of questioning instead of coasting into a general election without truly being pushed.