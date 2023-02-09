Cue the Ennio Morricone soundtrack.
It’s time for this year’s version of “The Good, The Bad and The Ugly.”
In other words, the Idaho Legislature is looking at how to fix the mess it’s made of your property taxes.
Any homeowner in Idaho will tell you there’s something wrong with a system that gouges him without providing new and more local government services while delivering a subsidy in the form of lower taxes for car lots, chain stores, hotels and manufacturers.
At issue is the Legislature’s decision to hobble the Homestead Exemption, which is supposed to protect the owner of a modest home from the ravishes of real estate inflation. As envisioned by the citizens who passed it at the ballot four decades ago, it would shield half of a home’s taxable value from property taxes.
Until 2016, the benefit was indexed for inflation. Then it was capped, just as a wave of newcomers bid up the value of Idaho homes. The maximum benefit of $125,000 is about $100,000 short of where it ought to be, according to the Idaho State Tax Commission. Last year was no exception. Property taxes paid by homeowners escalated by nearly 21% — more than twice the state average — while business owners collected a 9.7% tax break.
Homeowners now carry 75.4% of the property tax burden in Idaho — up from 61% about a decade ago.
Here’s “The Good.” Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, would bring the maximum Homestead Exemption benefit to $224,360 and then adjust it yearly as the Federal Housing Financing Agency’s housing index for Idaho changes.
One hitch to restoring the purchasing power of the Homestead Exemption is that it might shift taxes from higher-priced to lower-priced homes, especially in communities with a dearth of commercial holdings. To counter it, Skaug would extend the top benefit to 55% of a home’s value.
Then there’s “The bad.”
Sen. C. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, wants to dedicate the equivalent of 4.5% of annual sales tax revenues toward paying down property taxes imposed on homes — except for those levies that fund school bonds and pay operating costs.
You’d get some relief from this plan.
Still, it means drawing money from a source that was devised in 1965 to support public schools, not property taxes.
Moreover, sales taxes are notoriously volatile. If rising interest rates are driving the economy into a recession, sales tax receipts will suffer — possibly forcing a choice between help for homeowners and spending on education.
All the while, Grow’s plan locks in the tax shift engineered by capping the Homestead Exemption benefit in the first place. Commercial outlets will retain their tax break and then collect a little more from the state.
Finally, there’s “The Ugly.”
Like so many of his earlier endeavors, this package from House Speaker Mike Moyle, R-Star, has so many moving parts you may never figure it out. Chief among them is this shell game: He wants to devote $301.9 million to help school districts pay down levies and construction bonds.
But $50 million of it comes from an account Gov. Brad Little already wants to allocate toward local school discretionary spending as a way to reduce pressure on supplemental levies.
Because it’s allocated on the basis of enrollment, Moyle’s plan would penalize small, rural districts handicapped by small property tax bases.
And it would not be a Moyle tax bill if it didn’t penalize local government in some way. In this case, he wants to deprive school districts of running levies in March and August elections. When they consolidated elections to dates in March, May, August and November more than a decade ago, lawmakers promised schools they would alleviate the two-thirds supermajority requirement for passing bonds.
That was one promise broken. Here’s another.
Moyle was instrumental in kicking hundreds of low-income seniors off the circuit breaker by attaching a means test. He’s willing to give a little ground but increasing the means test to 150% of the county median assessment from 125% still leaves hundreds of house-poor seniors with one option: a glorified reverse mortgage.
Moyle’s incremental approach to the Homestead Exemption would take the top benefit from $125,000 to $150,000 — hardly enough to help when, as was the case during the past six months in Nez Perce County, the average home sold for $350,000.
Skaug couldn’t get a hearing last year, even with 40 co-sponsors.
Grow is a member of the germane committee in the Senate, but tax bills must originate in the House.
Moyle sits atop it all. House committees answer to him. He holds the power over legislation.
So don’t get your hopes up. Any property tax measure that emerges from this Legislature is going to be an ugly mess. — M.T.