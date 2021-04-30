DJEERS ... to Rep. Priscilla Giddings, R-White Bird.
Her conduct in the course of the sex scandal that led to Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s reprimand and ultimate resignation has been breathtakingly atrocious.
If the people of north central Idaho aren’t filled with a sense of shame at this moment, they have not been paying attention.
On April 16, just hours after the House Ethics Committee announced it had found probable cause to pursue charges that the Lewiston Republican had engaged in “conduct unbecoming” of a legislator by allegedly raping a 19-year-old legislative intern at von Ehlinger’s Boise apartment, Giddings began victimizing the victim.
On her Facebook page, Giddings posted a picture of the teenager, analogized von Ehlinger’s plight to that of Supreme Court Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s confirmation battle and then directed readers to a linked Redoubt News article naming the young woman in the opening paragraph.
The following day, Giddings released her weekly newsletter, which contained another link to the same Redoubt News article, and then asserted the “allegations are straight out of the liberal playbook; they are a blatant liberal smear job.”
No responsible media outlet identifies the victim of an alleged sexual assault. By contrast, Redoubt News refers to American Redoubt, a far-right movement taking root in the Panhandle that the late political columnist Chris Carlson described five years ago as bearing “an uncanny resemblance to the survivalists and posse comitatus types that operated in Idaho in the 1980s.”
By participating in such an escapade, Giddings may well have violated the Legislature’s Respectful Workplace Policy. It admonishes lawmakers to protect the confidentiality of anyone making a complaint. It also prohibits them from acts of retaliation.
Wednesday, that young woman — dubbed Jane Doe — courageously but painfully told her story to the Ethics Committee. As Giddings sat in the audience, The Associated Press and the Idaho Statesman of Boise reported she “scoffed and laughed at times during the hearing, including when the intern’s attorneys suggested that the bullying the intern had experienced would make other women less willing to report sexual assault.”
When it came her turn to testify, Giddings further disparaged the victim, suggesting that a previous confrontation between them showed the intern “was maybe on drugs” or “not in a normal state.”
The tables turned, however, when state Reps. Brent Crane, R-Nampa, and John Gannon, D-Boise, cross-examined Giddings.
When they suggested the woman’s ire was tied to Giddings’ abuse of her on social media, she responded: “I wanted both sides of the story to be accurately represented. ... And if Rep. von Ehlinger’s name was going to be made public, then I believe everybody should be innocent until proven guilty and that both sides of the story need to be equally represented.”
When Crane asked whether Giddings’ Facebook post breached the victim’s confidentiality, the White Bird Republican said: “I’m not sure what that status is right now. I’d be happy to look it up and pull it up.”
Gannon: “I’m looking at it right now. You did post a picture of Jane Doe on there.”
Giddings: “I posted a link to a news article.”
Gannon: “With pictures.”
Nothing short of a wicked grin would describe the expression on Giddings’ face while she giggled.
The evasiveness continued as Crane delved into whether Giddings or someone else administered her social media.
Giddings: “I don’t know (why) my social media has anything to do with this case.”
At that point, Edward Dindinger, von Ehlinger’s attorney, effectively derailed the process with an objection.
Giddings is a U.S. Air Force Academy graduate. Does this sound like someone who honors that institution’s core value of “integrity first”?
This is a woman who as recently as Wednesday declared herself to be “a strong Christian woman,” who “firmly believes that Jesus Christ paid for my sins.” How is this following the Golden Rule?
And how is this not another House member who has engaged in “conduct unbecoming a representative which is detrimental to the integrity of the House as a legislative body”?
CCHEERS ... Idaho County Commissioner Skip Brandt.
What a refreshing and pleasantly surprising contrast to their counterparts in Nez Perce and Clearwater counties. Brandt and his fellow commissioners have demonstrated an admirable respect for the U.S. Constitution.
Idaho County refused to go along with the Second Amendment sanctuary county movement for all the right reasons:
l A county can no more exempt itself from federal firearms laws than a city can insulate itself from federal immigration statutes.
l First in the 1970s and again this year, the Idaho Legislature has asserted its “intent to wholly occupy the field of firearms regulation within this state.”
Just the same, this is Idaho County, a political jurisdiction so ruby red that Nez Perce County looks purple in comparison.
“There are a lot of evil threats out there,” Brandt said. “But one real threat that is before us is the lack of understanding of our true form of government by a large portion of the public. This type of thing makes for real stumbling blocks for those of us who are trying to keep our eyes on the target.”
Well said.
CCHEERS ... to Idaho Gov. Brad Little.
So what if the Legislature has trashed the higher education budget, the attorney general’s budget, the public school budget, a preschool program, Powerball and the voter initiative process?
What really matters in this world?
Your right to a daily Quarter Pounder with Cheese.
So when Fox News’ John Roberts reported last week that President Joe Biden was going to clamp down on beef consumption because cow farts are a major source of greenhouse gases, Little did not hesitate. He did not procrasinate. Nor did he waste time by switching the channel to CNN for confirmation.
He leaped into action.
Little immediately joined Texas Gov. Greg Abbott in tweeting a stern warning to the Biden administration: “Idahoans also have beef with this agenda and for dinner!”
What, you say?
Fox News based this on a misleading report in the British tabloid The Daily Mail about an academic paper’s hypothesis that reduced beef consumption would combat climate change — something that has nothing to do with the Biden administration?
And Fox News has retracted the story?
Never mind. — M.T.