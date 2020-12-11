DJEERS ... to the Idaho GOP legislative leadership.
Never again let the phrase “states’ rights” tumble from their lips.
Never again tolerate their lectures about the sacrifice of public service.
Never again allow them their sanctimony.
On Wednesday, these eight leaders — including House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and Senate President Pro Tem Chuck Winder, R-Boise, applied pressure on Attorney General Lawrence Wasden toward trying to invalidate the votes of millions and steal the election for President Donald Trump.
Wasden is among a handful of Republican attorneys general to refrain from joining Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s attempt to have the U.S. Supreme Court take the unprecedented step of tossing aside President-elect Joe Biden’s victories in Georgia, Michigan, Pennsylvania and Wisconsin.
That could throw the election to the U.S. House of Representatives, where the rules give the GOP the means to hand Trump the second term 51.4 percent of the American electorate denied him last month.
Paxton’s suit — backed by the GOP attorneys general of 17 other states — is another legal stunt meant to either mollify Trump’s bruised ego or pander to his political base.
Why would the Supreme Court step into an issue that has been decided time after time in the courts of these various states — all to the detriment of the Trump team?
There’s a huge constitutional issue: There is no such thing as a national election. Individual states set their own rules. Where does Texas presume the right to second-guess how another state conducts its elections?
In drafting this lawsuit, Paxton’s legal scholarship was so flimsy that it miscounted the number of electoral votes at stake. It’s 62, not 72 as Paxton asserts.
Then there’s this: Trump has something Paxton wants.
The Lone Star State’s chief law enforcement officer operates under myriad ethical and legal clouds. For five years, he’s been under indictment for felony securities fraud. And although a preemptive presidential pardon from Trump wouldn’t help Paxton in state court, it could block the FBI’s investigation into allegations that he used his office to benefit a campaign donor.
To his credit, Wasden was having none of it — and for the right reasons. If Texas can invalidate the vote in Georgia, Wasden said Thursday, what’s to stop cobalt blue California or Washington from challenging every ruby red Republican ballot in the Gem State?
All of which fell on deaf ears in the governor’s office, where Brad Little lacks Wasden’s appreciation for states’ rights. Late Thursday, he joined the Paxton scam.
DJEERS ... to Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho.
Just when you think the GOP could not sink any lower, they’ve shredded the last measure of self-respect.
Thursday, they joined more than 100 of their fellow House Republicans in signing an amicus brief to the U.S. Supreme Court in support of Paxton’s fraudulent lawsuit.
From Fulcher, this is no surprise. But why would McMorris Rodgers and Simpson prefer to consort with Trump synchopants such as Reps. Mike Johnson, R-La., and Jim Jordan, R-Ohio, rather than Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., and Conference Chairwoman Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.?
Even Texas Rep. Chip Roy refused to join “because I believe the case itself represents a dangerous violation ... of federalism and sets a precedent to have one state asking federal courts to police the voting procedures of other states.”
If they are willing to betray 244 years of democratic rule, there is nothing McMorris Rodgers, Fulcher and Simpson won’t do to keep Trump ensconced in the White House.
CCHEERS ... to state Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston.
In contrast to many of his fellow Republicans, Kingsley is taking the COVID-19 pandemic seriously.
On Wednesday, Kinglsey told the Lewis Clark Valley Chamber of Commerce he’d follow the example set in Wyoming: Comply with state law by formally convening on Jan. 11, then recess for a few months until the pandemic is brought under control, presumably by the distribution of a vaccine.
That would avoid a 60- or 90-day superspreader event involving hundreds of people — many of whom refuse to wear face masks or practice social distancing — meeting under the closed quarters in the state Capitol.
“I think that might be a good idea, until the vaccine is out and all of us can get vaccinated,” he said. “I noticed during our organizational session, only about 30 percent of the people on the House side were wearing masks full time. Even I at certain times didn’t wear one. I really think this is something we’re going to need to get a hold of. Having a large meeting, I don’t know that’s something we’re prepared for.”
DJEERS ... to Fulcher.
The 1st District Republican just signed on to Alabama Republican Congressman Mo Brooks’ letter urging U.S. Attorney General Bill Barr to start meddling around with Georgia’s Senate runoff elections next month.
It contains the usual GOP rants about ending registration of “illegal and invalid voters.”
Of course, it’s hardly as if Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp needs any encouragement. In advance of the Jan. 5 election that will decide whether Republicans or Democrats control the U.S. Senate, Kemp’s state has cut the number of early voting sites in Democratic Cobb County from 11 to five. The state has also purged nearly 200,000 people from its rolls.
Brooks, by the way, is among two House GOP members who told the Washington Post Trump won the election.
Joining Fulcher in this misadventure are another two dozen Republicans, including:
l Marjorie Taylor Greene, R-Ga., whose election last month made her the first member of Congress to espouse the QAnon conspiracy theory.
l Paul Gozar, R-Ariz., a “Stop the Steal” advocate whose tweets have encouraged “America First” advocates to follow the example set by Teruo Nakamura of the Imperial Japanese Army, who fought on for another 29 years after Japan’s surrender.
l Glenn Grothman, R-Wis., who called Martin Luther King Jr. Day “an insult to all the other taxpayers” around his state.
l Jody Hice, R-Ga., who said a woman should be “within the authority of her husband” before she runs for public office.
Is this the company Fulcher keeps these days? — M.T.