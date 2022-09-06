This is addressed primarily to you, Editor/ Publisher Nathan Alford.
I am perplexed as to why you would publish such a hate-filled, misguided letter as the one appearing in the Aug. 30 Lewiston Tribune. It is primarily an attack on Danny Radakovich, a frequent contributor to your letters section. But it is also a totally denigrating statement against anyone who disagrees with the letter writer and, in particular, anyone having Democratic ties or leanings.
I am not aware of Radakovich attacking, in the way this letter does, other writers to the paper, including the one who wrote this. If it has happened, then I stand corrected. But the writer goes on to call President Joe Biden a socialist, communist sympathizer and a murderer. For sure, it is only an opinion. But it would have more relevance if the writer could back it up. “Jackass Democrats’ screwups” is another unseemly comment.
Your letters policy claims not to publish letters with “libelous statements and egregious language.”
I presume by the phrase “egregious language,” you are focusing on unprintable words. But shouldn’t it also include hate-filled statements and offensive attacks?
That last line — “I hope you have a miserable retirement because you deserve it”— is totally inappropriate. What good does it serve?
That letter has no redeeming value and should not, in my view, take up space in your newspaper.
I suggest you try to be more discreet in what you approve for publication.