I just finished reading the Gov. Jay Inslee-Sen. Patty Murray dam breaching report.
I just finished reading the Gov. Jay Inslee-Sen. Patty Murray dam breaching report.
Fish people are fools if they think they will live long enough to see those dams breached. Anyone older than 50 will die before that happens. Bureaucrats on all sides of the issue will argue over strategies for the next decade.
They can even agree it will take another decade — depending on which administration is in power — to secure funding.
If funding can be secured, it will take a minimum of another decade (see Congressman Mike Simpson’s proposal) before replacing the dam’s so-called benefits can begin, let alone be completed.
The opponents of breaching are counting on the fish being extinct by then. These people with their heads buried in the subsidies of the public trough feel they stole that river fair and square, and they are not giving it up for some lousy fish.
The Endangered Species Act and Indian tribes need to act immediately.
Mitch Sanchotena
Nampa
Spread the word
I just read the Idaho Department of Fish and Game’s big game predictions for 2022. ...
Once again, they didn’t explain how “dire” Fish and Game’s view of last year’s disease outbreak was for the Clearwater area in 2021.
In November, Fish and Game declared that the deer die-off was so bad in Unit 11A that they offered refunds for unused whitetail deer tags. ...
This offer was only extended to the nonresidents because they were concerned that the huge loss of deer may have “negatively affected their hunting experience.” That’s a quote from an internal Fish and Game email.
The Idaho residents were never publicly informed about this action. Since no discussion took place at the Boise meeting in March, no prudent management decisions were considered to deal with the huge decline of deer. Instead, Fish and Game resumed a 53-day season in Unit 11A for 2022 and “suggested” they will bounce back quickly.
Based on what?
Furthermore, all units in the immediate area were hit just as hard as Unit 11A.
Northern Idaho Whitetails Forever feels that since nothing was scoped or even discussed before the public, this must be done before going forward. If you would like to read the full story behind this Fish and Game tag refund, it can be found on our NIWF Facebook page or website.
Please help us spread the word to all residents of Idaho. They have a right to hear the rest of the story.
William Samuels
NIWF president
Orofino
