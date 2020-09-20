Drinking the Kool-Aid
I’ve been enjoying Cindy Agidius’ heretofore sensible columns, but her latest (Sept. 13) shows signs she drank the Orange Kool-Aid.
A recent poll showed 90 percent believe a president should exhibit moral leadership, so I cringe at Agidius’ rationale that good policy trumps an immoral and devious man. A vote for president is sometimes more about the person than party platform.
Many former Donald Trump voters are choosing Joe Biden for that very reason.
But let’s focus on Trump’s alleged accomplishments.
His tax cuts benefited the rich and raised the deficit.
The goal of his trade war against China was to reduce the trade deficit. The result, however, was a 2019 deficit only $2 billion lower than Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s last year.
Trump’s tariffs were supposed to increase manufacturing, but it actually fell 1 percent in 2019. At a recent rally in Michigan, he bragged about bringing the auto industry back. Obama/Biden did that, but Michigan’s car jobs dropped by 3,000 in 2019.
The trade war also left farmers reeling and desperate to find new markets for their crops. For example, our soybean exports to China dropped 56 percent in 2019. Trump’s socialist solution was to give farmers $32 billion of taxpayer money.
Agidius claims that “bored youth are burning down the cities,” but only small parts of several cities have been affected, and only 8 percent of protesters (some of them right-wingers) are rioting. Thousands of all ages around the world are marching peacefully for racial justice.
Nick Gier
Moscow
Trump is lying to you
President Donald Trump made a big deal about signing an executive order to defer your federal payroll taxes for the last four months of 2020. He claimed he was giving you a tax holiday. He failed to be honest with you about how this big tax holiday really works.
I’ll just use a made up number to explain his so-called gift to you ($100).
Let’s say you choose to take the deferred payroll tax gift from Trump for September through December. That is $400. As of Jan. 1, you will have to pay that $400 to the IRS by April 15. So it really wasn’t this big gift Trump claimed it was. You eventually have to pay the $400.
Then Trump told you if you vote for him and he wins in 2020, he might make that deferment permanent. The trick here is the president cannot waive taxes. Only Congress has the power to waive taxes. Trump is trying to con you into voting for him. He’s lying to you like he always does.
The IRS has made it perfectly clear it will require you to pay it the $400 by April 15. In other words, you would have to pay double your federal taxes in 2021 to catch up or pay it all at once in April.
Trump’s lies are not new. He’s told more 20,000 documented lies since taking office. He is a con man, a grifter, a liar. Don’t fall for his crap.
Joan Vanhorn
Lewiston
Elect Soto
It was my honor to recently interview Rudy Soto, the Democratic candidate for Idaho’s 1st Congressional District.
Soto’s personal story is very compelling. From his early life to his recent service in our state’s National Guard. His pro-worker platform will serve all Idahoans. His stands include;
l Right to work — Repeal the Taft-Hartley provision allowing states to impose right to work legislation
“Right to work” is the name for a policy designed to take away rights from working people. Right to work laws tilt the balance toward big corporations and further rig the system at the expense of working families. These laws make it harder for working people to form unions and collectively bargain for better wages, benefits and working conditions.
l Protect multi-employer pensions. Soto will oppose a radical plan to raise taxes on retiree pension benefits and put catastrophic burdens on retirement plans.
l Protect, stabilize and expand the United States Postal Service. Soto will work toward protecting the constitutionally mandated postal service from the damage inflicted by the pandemic, economic crisis and a law requiring USPS to fund the benefits for retirees up to 75 years in the future, an obligation virtually no other government entities face. Soto will expand the post office to help serve Idahoans.
A vote for Rudy Soto will provide Idahoans in the 1st Congressional District with a faithful civil servant representing all of us.
John Andrechak
Kamiah
What accomplishments?
Regarding Cindy Agidius’ Sept. 13 column titled “Look past Trump’s rhetoric to his accomplishments” in the Lewiston Tribune:
Ms. Agidius, first of all, if you believe that the “media won’t tell” us what the Donald Trump administration has accomplished “that needed doing,” why don’t you provide us with the specific examples?
Secondly, if you truly believe that, despite the alarming “unprofessional behavior he brings to the office of president, we have to look beyond behavior to the policy,” we have a question for you: If, for example, a school district superintendent had put into place policies that improved the results of the test scores of students and improved students accessibility to learning and supported extracurricular programs for children — but was known to be a pedophile — would you still support him or her in that position in the school district? Would you look beyond this “unprofessional behavior” and still allow this superintendent to stay in the position?
We think (hope) not.
The person in the office of the president of the United States of America as well as those in the United States Congress should be professional and representative and supportive of every citizen in this country, not a person who is interested only in his or her own voice and power.
Don and Melinda Crawford
Moscow
Get real
Cindy Agidius, what accomplishments? When President Donald Trump continues to purposely down play COVID-19, it’s not just rhetoric. It endangers lives when he makes fun of mask wearing and encourages mass gatherings at his rallies with no social distancing.
You make it sound like Trump has not been president for almost the last four years. ...
Under his watch that there is a lot of civil unrest and the world’s worst numbers of COVID. Other countries had health professionals lead the fight against COVID and can now open up their economies. When Trump encourages injecting or drinking disinfectant or pushes untested drugs, its not just rhetoric; it endangers people’s lives because so many people believe his rhetoric.
It’s not just rhetoric. Trump pulled us out of Paris Climate Accords and encourages burning coal. He said rake our forest to prevent forest fires, ignoring that climate change is fueling the fires. With four more years of Trump, you better get used to hazardous air quality.
Remember Trump is the one who said: “I don’t take any responsibility.” So how do you expect every day citizens to take responsibility?
The U.S. Postal Service claims to be saving money by taking out sorting machines and mail drop boxes, yet they are sending misleading postcards about voting by mail.
Idaho had one of the highest participation rates when it had primary election voting by mail. Yet Trump questions mail-in voting.
So you want four more years of Trump and yet want more people to vote?
Get real.
Charlotte Omoto
Palouse
Holes in Agidius’ argument
I read with interest the commentary of Cindy Agidius in the Sept. 13 Lewiston Tribune.
As an avowed liberal, I really was eager to hear what Agidius determined to be the accomplishments of President Donald Trump. She claims those accomplishments far outweigh his egregious behavior. I have been paying close attention, and it is totally unclear to me what he has done that “needed doing.”
But what she did make clear is that she believes we have an “out of control” media (admittedly a tricky issue, when free speech is in the First Amendment); and she believes that Democrats in the White House mean socialism (quite the opposite of what most Democrats believe).
The commentary would be far more effective if Agidius shared her independent sources, and then told us what she believes Trump’s accomplishments have been.
Both were missing in the commentary.
Sandra Lilligren
Clarkston
Democracy jeopardized
Beware. This man who would be king, wants you to support his efforts to undo more than 240 years of democracy. He describes himself as the “law and order” president. That is fitting since he frequently and flagrantly breaks the law and lacks any order.
His unmasked supporters chanted “12 more years”— eight more years than is legal. He stated that:
1. He wants to delay the election.
2. Might not concede if he loses.
3. If he loses, the election was rigged.
4. Voting by mail is not secure and allowed removal of sorting machines and mail boxes.
5. Told supporters at a rally to vote twice, a felony.
6. Threatens to send federal agents to polling stations. He stated that his chances are better if fewer people vote.
He has created doubt and mistrust in our voting system that is the basis of our democracy. Our voting rights are our voice and we must not be intimidated during this pandemic.
This is not a normal election. We have a president who lies, flaunts the law and will do anything to hold on to power. We have a man who wants to be king.
There is a good alternative in Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. Biden/Harris respect the law and are experienced at working within the system, not against it.
Get your absentee ballot and mail it early or drop it in a ballot box at your county courthouse. Or vote at the polls. But vote.
Linda Pike
Moscow
Apologist for Trump
It’s mid-September and we’ve reached the point when local officials become Donald Trump tragedy apologists.
Cindy Agidius recently urged readers to “look past Trump’s rhetoric to his accomplishments.” She did not list or mention one “accomplishment.” Not one. Admittedly, they are hard to find.
Surely, Agidius should cite the tax break for billionaires (without a sunset clause or accountability regarding actual job creation). Or did she realize (as I do) that folks are paying more middle-class taxes than ever (especially past 2027) so it would be best not to draw attention to that?
What else has Trump accomplished? Destruction and disruption. He’s destroyed trade deals, leaving our farmers to rely on socialist bailouts, destroyed relationships with allies making the U.S. less safe in the world, ignored experts in the face of a dangerous pandemic, pushed the U.S. trade deficit to an all-time high, deregulated banks paving the way to swampy recession-producing practices, developed an embarrassing admiration for global dictators, disrespected our veterans and military, exploited public office for private gain on taxpayers’ dime, and made our grandchildren indentured servants to an exploded federal debt.
Agidius’ column also spent some space fear-mongering socialism. Agidius herself is paid by taxpayers who purchase additional socialist things, such as like infrastructure, ... the farm bill, Social Security, Medicare, public education, police and fire protection, military, veteran administration, unemployment, Department of Transportation, the Federal Emergency Management Agency, forest fire suppression, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and everything else that is good for society.
Karen Ransom
Clarkston
Putting kids at risk
Let me get this straight: On Sept. 10, we canceled a JV football game due to the dangers associated with poor air quality because of the smoke.
We felt the risk was too high and our young people locally and those coming from out of town should not be in it. On Sept. 11, we agreed to move a home varsity football game and travel to Post Falls for the same reason.
Good. I appreciate the concern and actions taken on behalf of the well-being of our kids.
On Sept. 12, when the air quality locally was off the charts, we canceled a home girls varsity soccer match for the same reasons. However, it was then determined that it was OK for these girls to go through a 2½-hour practice in these same conditions at Walker Field where the air quality was even worse.
You have got to be kidding me.
What kind of coach would go ahead and do this? More importantly, where is the leadership? How in the world does the athletic director and/or principal OK this action?
Is it because it won’t be in the paper and nobody will know about it? Does that make it OK?
If my kid dies from an asthma attack, it won’t matter if it is because she is running up and down a field ... at a practice with no one around?
My kid is dead either way and the fault will be with the coach and the school district.
Anthony “Tony” Sevbert
Lewiston
Elect Dave Wilson
Washington mail-in ballots will be here soon and we need to vote for real representation in the 5th Congressional District.
Cathy McMorris Rodgers has been eastern Washington’s representative in Washington, D.C., for 15 years. ...
McMorris Rodgers’ votes reflect her values. Her record shows she votes with President Donald Trump 94 percent of the time. She voted against a response package to the coronavirus pandemic and against every effort to reform health care. She supports denying coverage for pre-existing conditions, voted against lower prescription drug prices and wants to privatize Social Security.
She has listened to Trump call those who served our country losers and suckers, even though her husband is a retired naval commander.
She’s listened to Trump mock those with disabilities. She has two daughters, yet supports Trump not protecting all women from domestic violence. She voted against pay equity for women and against food assistance for children and the disabled. She votes against background checks on any gun and supports bump stocks and silencers. She doesn’t believe Trump’s racial remarks contain “racial animus.”
She does nothing against Trump’s spending, even though our national debt is $27 trillion.
She voted to give tax breaks to the rich but voted against raising the federal minimum wage. She voted that campaigns should not have to report money received from foreign governments, while she opposes the Voting Rights Act, which prohibits racial discrimination.
We need a representative who reflects our values.
Vote Dave Wilson to our House of Representatives.
Pat Bates
Clarkston
Remembering Spickler
Dan Spickler was a humble, gentle man with a huge heart. He was loved (and hated) by so many.
We don’t understand how you could see good in the world when you dealt with the dregs and horrors of society, the horrible things you saw and the terrible things you heard day after day.
You will always be in our hearts. Thank you for being our grandson Kyler’s advocate.
I hope you like apples with the peels chewed off, dancing to loud music, turning buttons and levers, and blowing bubbles because Kyler has been waiting 14 years for you to join him in heaven.
Marsha Burns
Clarkston
Examine Fulcher’s record
I was somewhat taken aback on reading Justin Goodman’s Sept. 15 letter praising Russ Fulcher on championing public lands.
The League of Conversation Voters gives Fulcher a score of 3 percent on environmental issues. He voted in support of one bill out of 29. (https://scorecard.lcv.org/moc/russ-fulcher). Admittedly all these bills are not directly related to public lands, but many of them are.
Maybe he sees Idaho public lands differently from any other.
Mike Warnock
Clarkston