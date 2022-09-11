During the years, I have thought a lot about the considerations of a pregnant mother (or should I say “birthing person”) when she confronts the issue of abortion. I do not dispute a woman has the right to control her body. However, when a woman becomes pregnant, that right conflicts with the right to life of the unborn.
The most vulnerable life in this world is that of the unborn baby. That right to life is set forth in our Declaration of Independence and is protected under our U.S. Constitution. That life begins at conception. How can you deny this? Many do, some claiming the right to kill the unborn right up until the time of birth.
Unfortunately, during the years, most discussions involving abortion focus on a mother’s right to kill the unborn and little attention is given to the unborn child’s right to life. Since Roe v. Wade was decided in 1973, more than 62 million babies in this country have been killed. What a tragedy.
We now see many in the media and those inclined to create misinformation stating that the U.S. Supreme Court’s decision overturning Roe v. Wade will do away with abortion. Not so.
A reading of this opinion clearly states the law with respect to abortion will be left up to the states.
Oddly enough, those who support abortion have all been blessed to escape the same.
Steve Rice
Lewiston
Research, then vote
It is campaign season for the 2022 midterm election.
The issues that face our nation and state are often perceived as insurmountable from the media perspective, but in truth that is not so. To tackle our problems, we have to meet them with our boots on the ground, one issue at a time.
More often than not we see a name on a signboard and that sticks in our mind so we end up voting for that person. That kind of voting is how we got ourselves into the seemingly insurmountable mess we find ourselves.
I encourage you to find out about the candidates any chance you get. Visit websites. When you see that candidates are in your area, go talk to them, ask them questions and find out what they think. Ask incumbents about their voting records. Knowing the candidates will tell you far more than sound bites you get from campaign signs.
Right now, the GOP hard liners have a stranglehold on Idaho politics and they need to be held accountable. That is our job as voters. The big problems are solved at our front door, one vote at a time. Educate yourself on the candidates and vote.
Brian Potter
Potlatch
Taking credit
I thought it was touching that Idaho’s favorite gnome, Sen. Jim Risch, and his band of great pretenders, Rep. Russ Fulcher, Sen. Mike Crapo, and Rep. Mike Simpson, took credit for Micron’s decision to build a new memory chip plant in Boise.
All these right-wing MAGA Republicans voted against the CHIPS Act signed by President Joe Biden. It’s the Democrats who have delivered results for the American people.
Idaho Republicans? They’re too busy in your bedrooms to worry about infrastructure and jobs. It’s time to show them the door.
Brian Kolstad
Clarkston
Worst president ever
Less than 3 months from now, the great American people are going to vote to fire the radical Democrats and impeach the basement dweller.
We have all watched in horror for the past 18 months as everything China Jo-Bama touches turns into calamity and disaster. It’s one train wreck after another:
l He abolished our southern border.
l He invited millions of illegal aliens to pour into the country.
l He triggered massive inflation.
l There were more COVID-19 deaths under his watch, while he supported father Anthony Fauci with his masks, vaccines and boosters that don’t work.
l He ordered the Department of Justice to spy on patriotic parents, while his son, Hunter, roams free.
l He crippled American energy, while he sleeps with the enemies for his own greed.
l He disgraced our nation with his humiliating surrender in Afghanistan. That ought to be impeachment article No. 1.
l He failed spectacularly to deter Russia’s outrageous invasion of Ukraine.
You could take the five worst presidents in American history, put them together and they would not have done the damage China Jo-Bama has done.
Things are only going to get worse
Patriots, you should not only walk to the polls in 2022 and 2024, but run to lead the way to victory.
We are the people and must be the people to save our great country.
God bless us all, those who believe in liberty, truth and justice for all.