Wear the masks
In order to keep everyone safe and get rid of the COVID-19 virus, we need to do better on compliance. Please wear your mask when entering a restaurant or business in Clarkston. It is not a suggestion; it is Washington law.
If you have a health condition, you are exempt from wearing a mask. But if you don’t, please don’t say that you do just so you don’t have to wear a mask. Honestly, it only takes 10-15 seconds to be seated. That is not a long time to wear a mask. Some businesses will even provide a mask for you.
All events I personally witnessed:
l Customers pulling their T-shirts over their nose.
l Tiny lace mask with the nose out. While at the cash register that mask was taken off several times.
l Customers taking masks off before reaching their table (exposing us).
l Servers with large plastic masks (sides and bottom are open).
l Servers with a mask, but their nose is out. (If you must put your nose out occasionally, put it back up at the customer’s table. You can go outside for a minute or two if you need to get some fresh air.)
Lewiston: Please require your customers and staff to wear masks whether it is the law or not so we can eat at your restaurants and shop at your stores again.
Please have one big sign on doors/lobby: “No mask — no service.”
Candy DeWitt
Clarkston
Brightened the day
Just when things in this country are looking pretty bleak, along comes a stunning photo submission of the red barn at the University of Idaho arboretum kindly sent by Leif Hoffmann of Clarkston (Aug. 19).
What a day brightener. In fact, I’m still smiling. Thank you, Leif.
Patrice Yeatter
Kooskia
Trump shot the elephant
Recently, I caught sight of President Donald Trump’s reelection banner. It shows an elephant with its trunk raised in the air and with what appears to be five stars in its side.
I find this quite apropos to what has become of the Grand Old Party, for what I see in this symbol is an elephant with five bullet holes ripped into its side. It seems that the elephant is trumpeting in agony. If this isn’t apropos to the death of the Republican Party, which has now become the Party of Trump, then I am finding it difficult to see it in any other light.
What will become the image of the New Party of Trump is anybody’s guess. Perhaps it will just be the name “Trump” — just like every other building that he has ever slapped his brand on. I can’t see any other image that would meet this egomaniac’s opinion of himself — unless it is an image of himself made of gold.
Michael Lamping
Craigmont
No time to chat
Like the opinion I saw from a lady frustrated with the U.S. Postal Service, we would like mail delivered near the same midday to midafternoon every day, but it ain’t so. It can come at 9 a.m. or as late as 7 p.m.
We never know when it will be delivered. Consequently, we elderly, handicapped folks are walking across the street at all hours to see if the mail has been delivered.
I live in the Orchards near North 40 Outfitters, and everyone here is elderly or handicapped.
I have called the postmaster general back East, who referred me to the local postmaster, who tells me that it would require another man to comply and he will not do it.
But I have another solution: When I bought a wholesale delivery service, the area manager checked me out to make sure I made all the stops in my 140-mile route. He advised: “You have to walk and talk. No stopping to chat.”
I sympathize with our deliverer who is a nice person, but I think he gets waylaid by all the lonely old people wanting to chat.
But he or she can not do that. My mail is more important than some old person needing to communicate.
I am a 100-percent disabled military veteran and hate having to check the mail multiple times to see if any was delivered.
If the USPS wants to save money, try using this simple plan.
Roy Dotson
Lewiston