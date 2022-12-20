This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
The Idaho Legislature won’t be in session until the second week of January, but there are rumblings coming out of Boise that could provide a win-win situation for the state’s taxpayers and for education.
According to a report by Betsy Russell in the Idaho Press, Sen. Scott Grow, R-Eagle, the new co-chairman of the Joint Finance-Appropriations Committee, has come up with a draft bill calling for earmarking 10% of Idaho’s sales tax revenues to go to property tax relief for homeowners with a state-paid credit against property tax owed. Grow says the credit would come to roughly 40% of a homeowner’s property tax bill after the homeowner’s exemption, excluding voter-approved levies, which wouldn’t be subsidized. He says the relief would come to about $330 million per year.
Rep. Bruce Skaug, R-Nampa, says he has a bill that would raise the cap on the homeowner’s exemption from $125,000 to $242,000, and bring back the indexing of the cap to the Idaho housing price index.
“We set the homeowner’s exemption immediately at $242,000, rather than the $125,000 now,” Skaug told Russell. “That’s just where the indexing would be from 2016 if we left it alone as a Legislature. So I’m not doing a tax shift. I’m just recalibrating back to what it had before.”
Skaug says this would bring immediate relief to homeowners across the state.
Another proposal mentioned in Russell’s report would allow development impact fees to be charged for schools, currently not permitted under Idaho law. These fees can be charged for roads, parks, law enforcement, wastewater and other government services. This proposal would ease the burden on property taxpayers in fast-growing Idaho communities.
All of this comes on the heels of three record income-tax cuts in two years and record state budget surpluses.
Grow sees that as evidence that state residents are being overtaxed when it comes to property.
“This is a way to return to the homeowners, give them some benefit in property taxes,” he told Russell. “Businesses have been helped by income tax reduction, and landlords have been helped by income tax reduction. But the homeowners have had no real relief that’s substantive.”
“We certainly want one of them to pass,” Skaug told the Idaho Press. “I’m not married to any one bill. I want relief for the homeowners, tax relief. Maybe we’ll end up coming together.”
“I think there’s a lot of ways to provide property tax relief to our Idahoans,” said Rep. Jason Monks, R-Meridian, who will be the new chairman of the House Revenue and Taxation Committee. “I think a lot of them will work. It just depends on what we choose to do. And I’m not committing to any particular path forward at this point, but I am committed to working on it, and we’ll definitely look at Sen. Grow’s bill and Rep. Skaug’s bill as well.”
If ever there was a time to see some property tax relief and actually do something about it while still helping Idaho schools, it appears that time could be coming in the next legislative session. Of the 20 members of JFAC, nine of them will be first-time members with four from the Senate and five from the House.
Perhaps some new faces with different perspectives have been what’s needed to make a positive change.
On top of this in an effort to help schools is a proposal from the education group Totally Optimistic Advocates Dedicated to Students (TOADS), led by retired Idaho school officials and former Idaho Supreme Court Justice Bob Huntley, which presented two bills to the Legislature’s school construction funding working group recently.
The group is suggesting that lowering the sales tax from 6% to 4% could generate more than $1 billion more per year for schools, enough to pay off supplemental levies, increase school funding and addressing building needs by eliminating much of the existing exemptions from the sales tax.
In a short-term measure, the group suggests routing $1.2 billion from the state surplus into a special fund for specific education purposes: $218 million to pay off all current supplemental levies; $500 million to address the backlog of school building and maintenance needs; reimbursing school districts for up to 25% of new levies and bonds; and providing one-time salary increases of 5% to teachers at both the K-12 and post-secondary levels.
There are some good proposals on the table that could benefit both sides in the property tax/education outlook. We just have to hope legislators in the upcoming session will do the right thing when it comes to taking action that benefits everyone.
That is, after all, why those legislators are sent to Boise in the first place.