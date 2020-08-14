Say it ain’t so, Mike.

DJEERS ... to Congressman Mike Simpson, R-Idaho.
Elsewhere on this page, columnist Marc Johnson notes that the 11-term Capitol Hill veteran has contorted himself into affirming President Donald Trump’s governance by executive order.
Because Senate Republicans and Trump’s chief of staff, former Rep. Mark Meadows, can’t reach a COVID-19 relief deal with House Democrats, Trump bypassed the Constitution and claimed for himself, among other things, the power to issue unemployment insurance checks and the deferral of payroll taxes that support Social Security.
“I applaud @realDonaldTrump for taking action to help those who need it most,” Simpson tweeted. “People are struggling to make ends meet. Speaker Pelosi knows this, but she is too concerned with making outrageous demands for a non-COVID related wishlist of items to come to the table seriously.”
Such lap dog subservience you’d expect from Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
But Simpson?
If anyone should be aghast at a president doing a hit-and-run on the congressional power to levy taxes and allocate spending, it’s this Idaho Republican. When he wasn’t beseeching his colleagues to return to “regular order” — the normal process of passing appropriation bills through committees and floor votes — Simpson championed the congressional prerogative.
“The power of the purse ultimately lies with Congress, and it is Congress that will need to strike the balance between cutting unnecessary programs and protecting vital ones that foster economic growth and increase national security,” Simpson said as recently as March 16, 2017.
Trump’s suspension of payroll taxes will only hasten the financial demise of Social Security. So you’d think Simpson would be the first to condemn it. After all, he’s been sounding the alarm about entitlements for years.
“We also know that the worst of all possible options is doing nothing. If we do nothing, our entitlement programs — Medicare, Medicaid and Social Security — continue screaming toward insolvency,” Simpson said on Feb. 26, 2013.
And why is Simpson attacking Pelosi and the Democrats? More than any other member of Idaho’s congressional delegation, he has been an advocate for bipartisanship.
“No political party has a monopoly on failed policies or over-the-top rhetoric,” he said on Nov. 3, 2011. “What Americans really want is for Republicans and Democrats to set aside their party labels and focus on what is best for the country.”
With Simpson, you usually can count on his independence and his reasonableness.
Until now.
Say it ain’t so, Mike.
CCHEERS ... to Jerel Allen of Lapwai.
When the Lewiston Tribune’s Kali Nelson caught up to him this week, Allen remained the most entertaining feature of the ongoing Southway Bridge construction project.
The traffic flagger is dancing his way through it.
“ ... I’d rather stay moving than suffer and take the heat and get beat down from the heat when the heat ain’t nothing,” Allen said.
In the process, he’s given grateful drivers caught in a construction zone a reprieve from the monotony.
“We’ve heard from the public that they’re very impressed and some had said it even makes their day when he waves,” project manager Craig Miller told Nelson.
Thanks, Jerel.
DJEERS ... to Idaho State Sen. Steven Thayn, R-Emmett.
Thought his recent critique of health care expertise was just a gaffe? Think again.
Earlier this week, Thayn — who is in line to become chairman of the Senate Education Committee — added his support to a bill that would strip Idaho’s seven regional health districts of authority to close schools during an emergency or mandate the wearing of face masks in the classroom.
Instead, local school boards would decide. A panel of lawmakers wants Gov. Brad Little to call them back into special session later this month to enact this solution in search of a problem into law.
In a fit of know-nothingness, Thayn promoted it.
“Listening to experts to set policy is an elitist approach,” he said. “I’m also fearful that it leads to totalitarianism, especially when you say, well, we’re doing it for the public good. America was founded on the idea that people weighed their own risks, did what they thought was best for their own interests. ... The role of experts should be to give us the best information they have, and we should weigh it. They should never set policy.”
What Thayn failed to mention was that he’s also chairman of the Payette River Regional Technical Academy board in Emmett. Talk about a hidden agenda.
Make the change he wants and Thayn, not the health care experts, would decide whether his own school remains open and whether face masks will be required.
Who was Thayn looking out for this week?
DJEERS ... to Jennifer Zehner of Hayden.
Who would launch a recall campaign against Gov. Brad Little in the middle of a health crisis?
Zehner, that’s who.
However much Zehner complained about it, the governor’s decision to close down Idaho this spring kept the CLOVID-19 pandemic in check.
As Bryan Clark of the Idaho Falls Post Register put it, the state was facing exponential case growth in late March:
“With about 4½ times as many cases each week as the week before, which is the rate of exponential growth the pandemic was following before Gov. Little’s order began to work, this week (May 3) the state could have had more than 1.2 million cases — about two-thirds of the population.”
Even with the case surge that followed Little’s decision to reopen most of Idaho’s economy, the state reported 26,133 cases as of Wednesday.
Undaunted, Zehner proceeded until this week. When the deadline fell Tuesday, Idahoans for the Recall of Governor Brad Little had collected a little more than 18,000 signatures of the 183,500 signatures they needed to get their recall measure on the Nov. 3 ballot.
Since then, the movement went underground. Its website has been disabled.
With good reason.
The secret is out: A potent political movement, this is not.
Don’t let these people get under your skin, Gov. Little. They are a fringe group, nothing more. — M.T.