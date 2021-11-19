DJEERS ... to state Rep. Charlie Shepherd, R-Pollock.
What’s he got against working mothers?
Sponsor of a bill aimed at authorizing government to stop discrimination on the job on the basis of an employee’s vaccination status, Shepherd offered a rambling, somewhat contradictory presentation to the House Business Committee on Monday.
“The big issue here is how much do we want government interfering with private business. That’s big. I’ll admit to that,” he said.
Shepherd then bemoaned such examples as the minimum wage, occupational licensing and this: “For example, you have a female employee. She gets pregnant. Can you fire her? You’re a private business. You should be able to fire her. See how that works out for you as an employer. Again, that bridge has been crossed.”
That comes on top of Shepherd’s inartful explanation for voting against accepting a $6 million early childhood education federal grant last spring:
“(Any) bill that makes it easier or more convenient for mothers to come out of the home and let others raise their child, I don’t think that’s a good direction for us to be going.”
He later apologized for remarks that “sounded derogatory, offensive and even sexist toward the mothers of this state.”
But this is becoming a pattern.
CCHEERS ... to state Rep. Caroline Nilsson Troy, R-Genesee.
The overwhelming majority of Rep. Priscilla Giddings’ colleagues voted to censure the White Bird Republican’s ridicule and exposure of a 19-year-old intern whose rape allegation led to former Rep. Aaron von Ehlinger’s resignation and the Lewiston Republican’s pending trial in Ada County.
But most of them remained quiet while Giddings and her contingent of apologists hogged the House floor for the better part of two hours on Monday.
Nilsson Troy, however, was among a handful of courageous Republicans who made sure Giddings did not get the last word with another string of deceptions.
“We are held to a higher standard than those of our citizenry that we represent here. What we do and what we say is important. And we are representing people at home who care about what we are doing here,” Nilsson Troy said on the House floor. “When young men and women of this state (are sent to us), I feel that we have the responsibility to care for them at a higher standard, (a) standard that we expect of ourselves as representatives and ... that we expect of ourselves in what we say in public media, in our emails and in our text messages. And I believe that our honorable group of members who served on the Ethics Committee took that seriously. And they shared with us what they thought was an honorable way to resolve this issue.”
Nilsson Troy was a standout in a north central Idaho delegation that knows only too well about von Ehlinger’s transgressions and Giddings’ behavior.
Only three of the region’s lawmakers found Giddings sufficiently contemptible to censure her. Along with Nilsson Troy, Reps. Brandon Mitchell, R-Moscow, and Lori McCann, R-Lewiston voted yes.
Giddings’s performance apparently did not offend Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston. He voted to give her a pass.
And Rep. Shepherd? Unwilling to offend anyone, he took a walk — literally — leaving the House chamber so he could avoid voting at all.
DJEERS ... to Congresswoman Cathy McMorris Rodgers, R-Wash., and Congressmen Russ Fulcher and Mike Simpson, both R-Idaho.
What’s it going to take before any of them break ranks and stand up for what’s right?
Case in point: Rep. Paul Gosar, R-Ariz.
Only two House Republicans — Wyoming’s Liz Cheney and Illinois’ Adam Kinzinger — joined with Democrats in censuring Gosar for a social media post depicting him killing Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, D-N.Y., and attacking President Joe Biden.
That’s in character for Gosar, who has dismissed the Jan. 6 Capitol insurrection as the work of antifa, blamed leftists for organizing the violent 2017 “Unite the Right” rally at Charlottesville, Va., and gave a keynote speech at the America First Political Action Conference hosted by Nick Fuentes, a white nationalist and anti-Semite.
Members of his own family believe Gosar should be investigated and removed from office.
What changed in the last two years, when Republicans and Democrats voted 416-to-1 to condemn former Rep. Steve King, R-Iowa, for embracing white nationalism?
Then, Simpson was unafraid to state publicly what others said off the record: “At some point, you have to say, this guy needs to shut up, or he needs to leave.”
It’s not as if violence is a stranger to the House of Representatives. During the time McMorris Rodgers and Simpson have served, two of their colleagues have been gunned down:
l Former Rep. Gabby Giffords, D-Ariz., who was shot in the head during a Jan. 8, 2011, meeting with constituents at Tuscon.
l House Minority Whip Steve Scalise, R-La., who was critically wounded at a June 14, 2017, practice for the Congressional Baseball Game.
In the aftermath of the Capitol riot, threats of violence against members of Congress are up 107 percent.
Is the prospect of winning back the majority in next year’s midterm elections so tantalizing that McMorris Rodgers, Fulcher and Simpson have become incapable of holding their own accountable?
CCHEERS ... to Idaho House Health and Welfare Committee Chairman Fred Wood, R-Burley.
The chamber’s only physician, he refused to join in his party’s alliance with COIVD-19 this week.
When House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, assigned nine bills aimed at undermining vaccination mandates to his committee, Wood stuffed them in his desk drawer, effectively stopping all of them.
“I profoundly disagree with all nine of them,” he told Melissa Davlin of Idaho Reports.
Asked about the plight of employees forced to choose between a jab and job, Wood shot back: “If you don’t like that company and you don’t like its policy, go work somewhere else.”
What about their rights?
Countered Wood: “I have the right not to be infected by somebody that has a communicable disease.”
Good for him. — M.T.