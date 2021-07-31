Rest assured: I will not back down, I will not recant

Marty Trillhaase has a weak grasp not only on theology, but on the role of public higher education. One Turnabout article will not be sufficient to address this, but I’ll give it the old college try.
Note: I write in my capacity as a private citizen and not on behalf of my employer.
As far as theology goes and what I preach on Sunday, the Bible is quite clear and it’s the most important thing I have to share: God does not accept sin and hell is real (read Psalm 9:17). God does call sodomy “vile” (Romans 1:26). God says there are only two genders and defines marriage as between a man and a woman (Matthew 19:4-5), and faith in Jesus Christ is the only way of salvation (John 14:6). Trillhaase calls me a hypocrite and prostitute for not applying these beliefs at my place of work on Monday. This underscores his faulty understanding of scripture and the role of public higher education.
The role of public higher education is to produce a product: degrees and certificates. The role of public higher education is not to advance ideologies. Bible believers (like me) understand this. Thus we know that the beliefs of those who make, market and receive the product have no bearing at all. We all have equal rights to participate in this public service, just as we do the roads we drive on, the libraries we frequent, etc.
People like Trillhaase, however, believe the role of public higher education is not to produce a product that is equally accessible by all, but instead to advance ideologies that must be submitted to by all. In this view, the beliefs of those who make, market and receive the ideology are of the utmost importance because conformity to the ideology is the whole point.
This is why my faith is under attack and my every action under scrutiny.
You see, folks like Trillhaase do not see Bible believers as a threat to tolerance and nondiscrimination. They see Bible believers as an impediment to their own intolerance and discrimination; as an inconvenient voice standing in the way of public higher education being wielded to advance an anti-God, anti-Bible, anti-religious liberty agenda.
Rest assured:, I will not back down. I will not recant my faith. And I will not relinquish my First Amendment rights no matter how many uninformed articles the Tribune writes, how many people slander my name online or how many death threats I receive.
I’m proud to stand in the gap in higher education. I’m proud to stand up for and represent the inclusion, acceptance and diversity of Bible-believing employees and students. I’m proud to stand up for the rights of this forgotten, silenced and persecuted group. And I’m proud to say that more are beginning to stand up with me.
Bible-believing students need to know that it is OK to believe God’s word and go to college. Bible-believing students need to know that they have allies. They need to know that they do not have to throw out or hide their belief in Genesis Chapter 1 to receive a degree in biology and become a scientist or their belief in Romans Chapter 1 to pursue a degree and career in marketing.
Like Trillhaase quoted, students can expect my place of employment to “not discriminate on the basis of ... religion” and that “This policy applies to all programs, services, and facilities, including applications, programs, admissions, and employment.” This promise, I’m sure, will remain true as long as men like Trillhaase and the angry mob trying to silence me do not get their way.
America was founded by and has thrived because of Bible believers who were not ashamed of the gospel of Christ. I encourage Christians to stand up, speak the truth, share the truth and defend the truth, because people need the truth. People need the Lord. Don’t be bullied into silence as private citizens in this free nation.
John 8:32: “And ye shall know the truth, and the truth shall make you free.”
Romans 1:16: “For I am not ashamed of the gospel of Christ: for it is the power of God unto salvation to every one that believeth.”
Fowler is pastor of Truth Baptist Church and director of communications and marketing at Lewis-Clark State College.