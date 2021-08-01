A vaccinated person has a better chance of being hit by a car than he does catching a serious COVID-19 infection.
Since the year began, 98.9 percent of Idaho’s COVID-19 cases involved people who were not fully vaccinated.
The unvaccinated accounted for 98.6 percent of COVID-19 hospitalizations and 98.7 percent of COVID-19 deaths.
What’s changed is the delta variant. This highly contagious strain presents a new threat — not to the 665,609 Idahoans who got the shot but to the 62.8 percent of the state’s population that has not been vaccinated.
Idaho cases are spiking. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention deems COVID-19 transmission “substantial” or “high” if there are more than 50 cases per 100,000. Idaho’s rate is 74 per 100,000. The CDC gets alarmed when more than 5 percent of the COVID-19 tests come back positive. Idaho’s positivity rate is 8.6 percent.
So virtually everyone in the state of Idaho — vaccinated or not — is being told to wear a face mask indoors.
The vaccinated person who might suffer a mild or asymptomatic breakthrough infection is no threat to other vaccinated people. And the unvaccinated person who gets sick is not much of a threat to the person who got the shot.
It’s the other way around.
So the CDC is asking the vaccinated individual to put on the face mask he discarded months ago — to prevent viral spread to the unvaccinated.
Talk about irony.
For the past 16 months, responsible people masked. They practiced social distancing. They socially isolated. And they got the shot.
They protected those who scoffed at mask wearing.
They protected those who frustrated every public effort — from mask mandates in public accommodations and schools to limiting crowd sizes — to bring this plague under control.
Some went so far as to harass police officers and local officials in their homes.
Others — such as Idaho Freedom Foundation President Wayne Hoffman — intimidated politicians from taking more robust, effective steps.
Or, like anarchist turned gubernatorial hopeful Ammon Bundy, they bullied their way into health districts, high school football games and even the state Capitol to make certain the virus was never contained in Idaho.
A few, notably Lt. Gov. Janice McGeachin, would rather play politics by encouraging health care workers not to get vaccinated in order to prevent spreading disease to their patients.
Now the CDC is urging those who did all the right things to look after those who did all the wrong things.
They’ll do it, too.
They’ll do it to protect those who are vulnerable through no fault of their own — children younger than 12 who can’t get vaccinated, elderly whose immunity through vaccination may not be as resilient and those with compromised immune systems.
They’ll do it to protect their economies from the fallout another surge in COVID-19 infections will bring.
They’ll do it out of a sense of personal morality. The virus is the enemy, not each other.
But what do you tell the health care provider who, after 16 months of exhaustion, is seeing intensive care units suddenly refilling with people who refused to get vaccinated?
What do you tell the restaurant owner who after just getting back on his feet faces the real prospect of a fall and winter COVID-19 outbreak frightening his customers away?
What do you tell parents of young children who see their hopes for a normal school year being threatened?
It won’t be long before they demand people make a choice.
Don’t want to be vaccinated? Then don’t work in health care.
Don’t want to get the shot? Then don’t expect a job in the public schools.
Insist on your right to do whatever you want whenever you want? Then don’t expect entry into a theater, a sports arena, a restaurant, a classroom or an airline.
That day is coming. If you doubt it, you weren’t listening to Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey.
“It’s time to start blaming the unvaccinated folks, not the regular folks,” said Ivey, a Republican. “It’s the unvaccinated folks that are letting us down.”
Patience is wearing thin. — M.T.