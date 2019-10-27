Resist the tyranny of the Trump impeachment

Russia collusion after three years of orchestrated B.S. was a bust. Special Counsel Bob Mueller testified in front of Congress and delivered yet another nothing burger with fries.
I’m pretty sure from watching it back then that the only person who learned anything that day was Bob Mueller himself:
“Ah, what page are you on, congressman?”
“ I have no knowledge of Fusion GPS.”
Really, Bob?
Yes, all that, for the $32 million-plus price tag.
Zip.
More of the three-ring circus continued. The Democratic leadership in the House and Senate, the Democratic National Committee, Bill and Hillary Clinton and former President Barack Obama’s employees at the highest levels of the FBI, Department of Justice, the National Security Agency and lots of other agencies have now morphed from the “resist” movement into Impeachmentgate.
And the beat goes on. It’s all coming out in the wash.
Why impeachment? This is the most dangerous political ploy a political party can conjure up, unless, it’s warranted. If this moves forward, it will further divide an already divided America. And for what?
Because none of the daffy dozen can win.
It’s just one more fake accusation, one more distraction to cover up the 2016 real election interference by the leaders of the Obama administration, Hillary and the Democratic National Committee.
President Donald Trump did this. Trump did that. The left-leaning media is all in, too. It is 100 percent biased against Trump.
What man or women could stand up to all this B.S. for this long? Certainly none of the dozen candidates trying to be nominated as the Democrats’ choice to be the next president.
That’s for damn sure.
The Democrats in the U.S. House are not following the processes set forth in the past three impeachment proceedings. It’s 100 percent. It’s secret. There’s no cross examination of alleged witnesses. There are no transcripts. Selected comments are leaked. Republican members of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence have been thrown out of the witch hunt proceedings.
Why?
It’s called tyranny.
The entire House must decide on impeachment — not the dishonorable House speaker, Nancy Pelosi and not the chief liar, House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff.
The impeachment process has been falling apart ever since the release of the actual transcript of the phone call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.
Schiff already had written a phony transcript of the call with his staff and the staff of the House Permanent Select Committee on Intelligence. And it was all wrong.
The alleged whistleblower was blowing hot air and we all know where.
Oops. Pinocchio did not see that coming.
This is conduct unbecoming of a member of the Congress, for sure. Add into the mix Schiff’s orchestrated fake transcript, which he dictated into the Congressional Record.
Where is whistleblower No. 1 and No. 2? This is all partisan. If the Democrats can continue to use the words “extortion” and “impeachment” for another year, will the deplorables still vote for Trump?
Yes, they will.
We are smarter than that. Are the rest of you?
This is unparalleled in all three previous presidential impeachment proceedings. The Democratic National Committee and its biased media are complicit in daily character assassinations of the people who voted for Trump in 2016 and those who worked for him.
It never ends.
People who voted for Trump in the 2016 election should be furious at the Democratic leadership in Congress.
Let them know.
Call them.
Resist the tyrants.
The latest outrage is the anti-war Democrats screaming about Trump pulling us out of Syria, a very complicated tribal quagmire that was to require American military involvement for one month. It’s been six years.
Was it preplanned? The Syrians and Turks have fought for hundreds of years.
It’s a hard choice to leave the Kurds and Peshmerga to their own future at the hands of the well-equipped Turkish military. But it’s done. Let’s hope it does not end up like it did in Afghanistan when we left the Mujahideen out in the cold after they fought the Russians with Al-Qaida and Osama Bin Laden.
There are literally hundreds of separate groups fighting in Syria.
Trump marches on. The economy marches on. Unemployment is at its lowest level in 50 years. There are more available jobs than people to fill them. There is confidence in America never seen in the previous presidents who served eight years in office.
Trump is a result of that.
Republicans in the Senate better mind their Ps and Qs and do what’s right here.
Will the House in another moment of blindness decide to submit actual, factual articles of impeachment? Maybe. There is nothing in the Constitution that says the Senate must hold a trial. Let’s hope this falls apart quickly.
Why? Because it’s yet another fraud perpetrated by the Democratic National Committee on America.
Shut it down.
Let Trump do his job. He’s doing pretty darn well.
Sayre of Lewiston served as regional director to former U.S. Sen. Larry Craig. His email address is sayre@cableone.net.