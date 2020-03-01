Renting jail space and the law of unintended consequences

Just as in your life, decisions made by governments often have unintended consequences.
When a government says, as Nez Perce County did several years ago, that a new jail is needed, citizens rightly ask for the reasoning (which in that case was sound). They also wonder how the very expensive new facility will be paid for. There were optimistic projections that Nez Perce County could partially pay for the bond and some operating expenses by renting out jail space to other jurisdictions.
Recently, Idaho Department of Corrections Director Josh Tewalt proposed the state reduce the amount it pays counties to house state inmates. IDOC said the proposal would save about $1.5 million.
Of course, this “savings” would be at the expense of county taxpayers. The daily cost to house Nez Perce County jail inmates is about $101. Under IDOC’s proposal, county property taxpayers could expect to pick up about $41 of that, per state inmate, per day.
What IDOC proposes is to put the burden of paying for state inmates on whatever county can house them, regardless of where the crime occurred or subsequent judgment. A criminal from anywhere in the state, who was, say, sentenced to 10 years, could wind up in the Nez Perce County jail with the state paying a fraction of the cost, expecting Nez Perce County taxpayers to pick up the rest of the tab.
When Nez Perce County voters approved the bond to build their new jail, and accepted the operating cost projections, they did so believing other jurisdictions would contribute by renting space within. This is because that’s what the proponents of the new jail told them they could expect to happen. Now (Lewiston Tribune, Jan. 30), the state is proposing to pass on significantly more cost to Nez Perce County for any state inmates it accepts. Oops. This eventuality was not apparently anticipated by jail proponents at the time.
This is not criticism. Would that we all could predict the future.
But now consider the future of the newly approved Asotin County Jail, a relative Taj Mahal compared to the existing structure. The jail task force did yeoman’s work preparing the successful bond issue. A significant shortcoming of previous bond issues was foreseen and eliminated by ensuring that the city of Clarkston would not pocket much of the proceeds of the resulting sales tax, as they have in previous instances. That foresight is appreciated by taxpayers. The task force and the Asotin County commissioners deserve credit for avoiding that problem.
What remains is a problem similar to Nez Perce County’s: much of the operating expenses were planned to be paid for by renting out unused space to other jurisdictions.
Sound familiar?
The new jail will naturally require more staff; it’s much larger. The sheriff is pursuing a grant (“free money”) for initial staffing. Once that free money is exhausted, who pays to continue the staffing levels? One potential is the previously mentioned ability to rent space to other jurisdictions — if those jurisdictions pay the entire cost to house their inmates. If not, Asotin County will find itself in the same position as Nez Perce County: subsidizing the state. Talk about hidden taxes.
Governments can’t run out of money. Both counties will have to turn to the taxpayers to subsidize any shortfalls.
When you voted for the Asotin County jail, did you realize property taxes would likely rise to operate it in the future and that the sales tax will continue indefinitely after the bond is paid?
I voted against it for the simple reason that I know how governments operate. They exist as if their purpose is to continue increasing the size of their fiefdom. In Asotin County’s case, this is demonstrable by any honest evaluation of the Asotin County stormwater program, but that’s another very long story.
Note: Washington will bully its citizens quicker than Idaho will.
The Asotin County Jail appears to be a fiscal hole being dug that will require more money each budget cycle to fill. Given the current approach, it will never be solvent, in any conventional sense of the word. The only hope for solvency is very tight oversight by the county commissioners, something they have historically been unable or unwilling to manage.
I’m told both states can lawfully require counties to accept state inmates and force county taxpayers to subsidize the cost. When this does happen, this writer believes any court challenge to that practice would succeed on constitutional grounds, if officials simply had the courage to pursue it.
Rogers of Clarkston is a retired manager at CCI-Speer (now Vista Outdoor). His email address is rrogerr76@gmail.com.