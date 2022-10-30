If you’re left of center in conservative Idaho, professional insurrectionist and independent gubernatorial candidate Ammon Bundy has a deal for you:
Elect him and he’ll do more than invite you to leave the Gem State.
He’ll pack your bags.
Not that progressives need much encouragement from Bundy or anyone else. Those not already pushed out by the relentless drive toward right wing extremism are feeling the gravitational pull of the “big sort” — a social phenomenon in which like-minded people are congregating in red and blue states.
But here’s Bundy in his latest commercial.
“Idaho liberals say that if I’m elected governor, they will leave the state. Well, I’m here to tell you that when I’m elected governor, Idaho will help pay for their moving costs,” Bundy says as he emerges from behind the wheel of a U-Haul truck. “After all, it’s cheaper than keeping them here.”
To hear Bundy tell it, the state spends $4 billion a year on welfare programs to support liberals — who presumably, unlike Bundy acolytes, don’t work for a living.
Once they’re gone, Bundy says he can get rid of the income tax — which alone accounts for 42% of the state’s general fund, according to the state Division of Financial Management — as well as the property tax and the sales tax on groceries.
And after an inexplicable reference to Ukranian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Bundy gets to the point:
“Idaho isn’t California. And if liberals have a problem with that, then we’ll help them move there. After all, the moving costs will be only a fraction of the price to keep them here.
“You don’t have to leave,” Bundy says with a wink enhanced by a computer-generated sparkle. “But if you’re going to stay, then you have to work like the rest of us.”
As if they need any encouragement. A thirtysomething Idaho woman we’ll call Jill is already worried about raising children in a state where the schools are underfunded and the political culture is intolerant.
After 16 years in Idaho, Jill has one foot out the door.
“People in my group are all plotting their exit strategies, mostly my friends with young children,” she said. “Do they want their kids to grow up here, especially if their kids are, maybe, gay or identify differently or want opportunities that just aren’t provided here because things like early childhood education have been so politicized that they’ve become unattainable resources in Idaho?”
It’s a long shot, but if Bundy does defeat incumbent Republican Gov. Brad Little on Nov. 8, he won’t have to subsidize Jill’s move: “We’ll do it on our own. Happily. Willingly. And without the support of government.”
With six decades spent in Idaho, a retired financial consultant we’ll call Bill says Bundy isn’t chasing him out. But Bill already spends a great deal of his time on the road — either in the Southwest or in central Idaho’s Stanley Basin. It allows him to shut out the noise of Idaho’s slide toward extremism.
“But I think people who could would leave,” Bill said. “The sad thing is it wouldn’t affect me much at all. It really wouldn’t. I’m retired. I have Medicare. None of that would really change. But for people on the bottom of the economic rungs, life would become much, much harsher.”
A former Idahoan we’ll call Steve took the plunge almost a decade ago. Forty years of living in an increasingly conservative state was a big factor in his decision to move.
Certainly, there’s nothing in Bundy’s “wink” — and the dearth of push back to it from Idaho’s mainstream politicians — to cause Steve any regrets about abandoning Idaho.
“What does that say to African American people who live in Idaho? What does that say to native indigenous people who live in Idaho? Or Muslims or Buddists or even someone with no religious faith who live in Idaho?” Steve said. “It’s not even a dog whistle anymore. It’s an out and out scream: You’re not welcomed here.”
All of which raises this question: If you remove young parents, progressives and minorities from the Gem State, who’s left to remain in Bundy’s utopia?
People who look, sound and act like Bundy, that’s who. — M.T.