Regence and St. Joe’s can make a fresh start

On Thursday, the Lewiston Tribune offered an editorial on the ongoing negotiations between Regence BlueShield of Idaho and LifePoint Health on behalf of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center. The opinion piece suggested that both sides were more interested in holding the community hostage than in coming to agreement on an updated contract.
We at Regence don’t believe that’s a fair characterization of how we’ve gotten to this point or where we’re headed.
Health care is complex but at its heart, it’s about people helping people. That is what has driven Regence BlueShield of Idaho since 1946 and still grounds us today. For more than seven decades, we have stood side-by-side with the medical professionals at St. Joseph Regional Medical Center to help provide affordable, quality care you can count on.
Last week, however, the hospital’s Tennessee-based owners, LifePoint Health, took the facility out of the Regence network.
It’s an understatement to say that negotiations on the agreement between Regence and LifePoint haven’t gone as either side had hoped. Regence worked in earnest to address the local needs of St. Joe’s, making five offers to LifePoint with little compromise from Tennessee. The gap between what LifePoint requested and what our members told us they can afford was significant; had Regence agreed to LifePoint’s initial request, premiums for Lewiston families would rise hundreds of dollars every year.
An important change has happened, however, that gives me hope that LifePoint will empower St. Joe’s to partner with Regence going forward. Last week, St. Joe’s new CEO arrived in Lewiston to replace interim leadership. Tim Trottier brings a fresh set of eyes, a rich professional background and strong family connections in the broader region.
Because I didn’t assume my current role with Regence until the summer of 2018, it’s important to note that neither Tim nor I was here in 2016 when the former contract between our two organizations was signed. Together, he and I have an extraordinary opportunity to start fresh and find common ground that serves Lewiston, not out-of-state interests.
Despite the challenges of the past few months, I choose to be optimistic that we’ll come to resolution based not only on the new leadership I just mentioned — but also more significantly because of the 73- year history of service and the priorities Regence and St. Joe’s share. We both have deep, longstanding roots in this valley. We are both founded-and-built-in-Idaho organizations that were established to serve the health care needs of our neighbors. We’ve both stood the test of time.
Know this: We are committed to ending this termination quickly — in a manner that respects the mission and needs of St. Joe’s, while preserving and protecting your need for affordable, quality care. Working together, Regence and LifePoint can come to an agreement that allows St. Joe’s to stand with us once again to serve your health care needs with excellence.
Robbins is president of Regence BlueShield of Idaho.