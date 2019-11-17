Moscow and Lewiston are blue communities.
That may be news to the people who represent those communities in the Legislature. But consider the following:
l Moscow City Council candidates Maureen Laflin and Sandra Kelly as well as incumbent Anne Zabala ran as progressives — championing support for the city’s human rights ordinance banning discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and gender identity, smart energy and infrastructure investment.
Their landslide win was even more compelling when you view it from this lens: 73.9 percent of the people who cast a ballot voted for Laflin compared to 70.5 percent for Kelly and 72.4 percent for Zabala.
l Lewiston’s election results appear to be more personality than issue-driven. But being a Democrat was no liability while being Republican was no asset.
Nearly 64 percent of the people who voted in that election cast a ballot for former 2nd District Court Judge John Bradbury, who twice ran as a Democratic legislative candidate. That compares to 70.5 percent for Kevin Kelly, who is vice chairman of the Nez Perce County Democratic Central Committee, and 46 percent for incumbent Cari Miller, who affiliates as a Democrat.
So why is it that for two years, the people of Moscow were represented by Sen. Dan Foreman, a Republican who voted against the University of Idaho budget — twice — because he said the university pursued “a left-wing, exceedingly liberal agenda” and wrote off Moscow as a “cesspool of liberalism”?
Why is Rep. Bill Goesling, R-Moscow, associating with 27 of the Legislature’s most conservative Republicans — including Heather Scott, R-Blanchard, and Judy Boyle, R-Midvale — by criticizing diversity programs at Boise State University?
Why is the Idaho Freedom Foundation so gleeful about Lewiston’s two voices in the Idaho House? It rates Rep. Thyra Stevenson, R-Nezperce, at 91.2 percent while Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston, gets a 82.9 percent score.
One answer: Gerrymandering.
Oh sure, city elections have a different tone and turnout than legislative campaigns. City candidates run on a nonpartisan ballot. But these two communities are chained to Republican strongholds thanks to the last redistricting almost a decade ago.
Before that happened, Latah County was represented by Sen. Dan Schmidt, D-Moscow, and Reps. Shirley Ringo, D-Moscow, and Tom Trail, R-Moscow.
Then Benewah County was grafted onto Latah County’s legislative district, providing the GOP with a tidal wave of voters. Last year, the region’s sole Democrat, Sen. David Nelson of Moscow, ran 2-to-1 against Foreman in Latah County, but had to overcome Benewah County, where he settled for 30 percent.
Before redistricting, Nez Perce County elected Joe Stegner, R-Lewiston, to the Senate and Reps. Jeff Nessett, R-Lewiston, and John Rusche, D-Lewiston.
Merging Lewis County into the 6th Legislative District gave the GOP a reliable 600-vote edge that not only handed Republicans a net two-seat pick up in the area, but also helped shift the delegation to the right. Why wouldn’t Stevenson and Kingsley pay more attention to the base in a district where the GOP primary is the election that matters?
Where does that leave the people who voted in last week’s city elections?
These are two college towns.
They’re more urban than rural.
They are economically more diverse.
Moscow and Lewiston house regional medical centers, professionals and swaths of government agencies with substantial numbers of public sector workers.
This political isolation was not preordained. About 10 years ago as the Idaho Commission on Reapportionment was working on redistricting plans, one alternative emerged: Create a single legislative district by combining Moscow with most of Lewiston, leaving some of the Orchards and rural Nez Perce County to join Lewis, Clearwater and Idaho counties.
None other than Stevenson — who then served on the Lewiston City Council — endorsed it.
“The rural areas would have a better voice,” she said. “I also like the concept of the (Nez Perce) Reservation being in one district.”
Democrats — and this page — argued against it, suspecting the strategy would favor the GOP.
Turns out Stevenson was right and the critics were wrong.
Expect the tables to turn in the next round of redistricting. Why would Republicans create a bastion of blue that would give Democratic legislative candidates an even chance if not an outright advantage?
But Idaho’s redistricting commission does not serve the interests of the political parties. Split evenly between Republican and Democratic appointees, it follows a set of standards that prioritize what’s best for Idaho’s communities.
When the people eventually appointed to revise Idaho’s political map get to work in a couple of years, why not give Stevenson’s idea a second look? — M.T.