CCHEERS ... to Principal Kevin Driskill and the staff at Lewiston High School.
This has been a spring marked by one heartbreaking loss after another for the class of 2020.
Due to the coronavirus lockdown, they’ve been relegated to online learning. There will be no proms, no final days of school farewells or even the endless rounds of signing yearbook photos.
Gathering hundreds of students and families into a traditional graduation ceremony is another casualty of this dreadful pandemic.
But a commencement there will be.
As outlined to the Lewiston School Board Monday, the May 30 “Parade of Graduates” could become the largest, longest procession in Lewiston’s history.
With each graduate and his family driving a car, the 90-minute parade will begin at Lewis-Clark State College, pass by the historic high school on Normal Hill, and then make its way to the new high school that is still under construction.
Lewiston cops are pulling out the stops — literally — by keeping six major intersections open.
During the parade, graduates can listen to remarks from Driskill, Superintendent Bob Donaldson, salutatorians and valedictorians broadcast over KOZE radio.
Outside the new high school, students will collect their diplomas and have the graduation photographs taken. Social distancing precludes physically handing a graduate a diploma, shaking her hand and wishing her the best.
But it’s going to become the kind of tale today’s graduates can repeat — possibly even embellish — for their own children and grandchildren.
CCHEERS ... to Nez Perce County Commission Chairman Don Beck and Commissioner Doug Zenner.
In contrast to their fellow commissioner, Doug Havens, they put public’s health ahead of scoring political points.
All three were invited to join a group of 50 people April 24, who were protesting Gov. Brad Little’s stay-at-home order outside the courthouse.
Like so many other rallies staged or promoted by the Idaho Freedom Foundation, this noon gathering violated health safeguards. There was no social distancing. People were seen shaking hands. Few wore facemasks.
Co-organizer Wilson Boots of Lewiston ridiculed Beck and Zenner for their absence. But to oblige him would have required Beck and Zenner to engage in blatant hypocrisy. The commissioners have restricted public access to county buildings to protect their employees and the public from a highly contagious virus that can be spread by asymptomatic carriers.
Good for Beck and Zenner. Havens took the bait; they didn’t.
DJEERS ... to state Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston.
Kingsley attended the anti-Little rally.
But because he was wearing a face mask, Kingsley insisted he was standing with one foot firmly planted on each side of the issue — supporting constituents with opposing views and those who are getting sick.
Remember when Kingsley argued his opponent, former Rep. John Rusche, D-Lewiston, was some kind of a disingenuous “Boise boy”?
Times like these were made for Will Rogers: “The fellow that can only see a week ahead is always the popular fellow, for he is looking with the crowd. But the one that can see years ahead, he has a telescope but he can’t make anybody believe that he has it.”
CCHEERS ... to Martha Ellis of Moscow, Kathy Henrie of Lewiston and Catherine Voss of Apache Junction, Ariz.
One of the black holes in the COVID-19 pandemic is Idaho’s nursing homes. Across the state, there have been at least 202 cases reported at 18 different long-term care units with at least 32 deaths. As of Thursday, Lewiston’s Life Care Center reported that 34 residents tested positive, at least eight had died and 14 employees had tested positive.
But businesses and public health officials have pulled the shades over where the outbreaks have occurred, making it a matter of guesswork.
Recently, Ellis, Henrie and Voss — whose mothers died of coronavirus while at the Lewiston nursing home — shared their stories with the Lewiston Tribune’s Eric Barker. Making it clear they admired how the nursing home’s staff treated their mothers with compassion and dignity, they detailed struggling to learn more about how the outbreak was affecting their loved ones.
They made a compelling case for more transparency.
“I understand the need to protect people’s privacy. I think we have gone almost to the other side where we are protecting their privacy at risk of others,” Henrie told Barker. “If I had COVID-19, I don’t think I would care if people knew that I died of it or that I recovered. I just think the truth needs to be out there, so we can understand it and overcome it.”
CCHEERS ... to Carrie Scheid of Idaho Falls.
What, she wants to know, is the federal government doing by treating the Idaho Freedom Foundation as a charity — thereby providing its donors with a tax break and allowing the IFF to conceal its source of money?
With 40 years of nonprofit experience, Scheid knows what she’s talking about.
Last week, she filed a complaint with the Internal Revenue Service.
And while IFF President Wayne Hoffman has been able to dance around the first of Scheid’s allegations — the oft-repeated assertion that his foundation engages in far too much lobbying to qualify as a tax-exempt educational outfit — her second point is more black and white.
Charities receive special treatment because their work relieves the burden on government and taxpayers. If a charity plans or engages in illegal activity — even civil disobedience — then it has added to government’s costs and is no longer entitled to be treated as charity.
What does the IFF’s “Disobey Idaho” campaign mean if not inciting people to engage in illegal behavior?
Its protest rallies have violated Gov. Little’s health protocols — including large gatherings and and not practicing social distancing.
Its dodgeball rallies in closed parks have broken city ordinances.
In Meridian, the organization encouraged people to “gridlock” city hall and to “jam up a major road.”
It’s a valid question Scheid is asking here. Good for her. — M.T.