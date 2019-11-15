DJEERS ... to Ammon Bundy of Emmett.
The last thing Orofino needed this week was a self-promoting anti-government zealot injecting himself into the eviction of Donna and Charles “Nick” Nickerson and their family from their property.
Twice already, Bundy has engaged in armed insurrections. In 2014, he and his family resisted federal officers at Bunkerville, Nev., all the while refusing to compensate the government for the right to graze their cattle on public land.
Two years later, it was Bundy who led the occupation of the Malheur National Wildlife Refuge south of Burns, Ore.
Federal charges against him ended in a mistrial and an acquittal.
As Clearwater County Sheriff Chris Goetz’s deputies and Idaho State Police officers executed a court-ordered removal of the Nickersons for years of failing to make mortgage payments, Bundy took to Facebook on their behalf.
Did he appeal to people to help the Nickersons find another place to dwell?
Did Bundy offer to launch a fundraising effort on their behalf?
How about urging people to start a legal defense on behalf of the family?
Or even doing the due diligence of investigating the facts?
No.
Armed with no more than the word of the family and some neighbors, Bundy quoted people who compared this to Ruby Ridge — the 1992 siege near Naples, Idaho, that resulted in the death of Deputy U.S. Marshal William Degan, 14-year-old Samuel Weaver and 43-year-old Vicki Weaver.
Bundy then repeatedly gave out the Nickersons’ address and encouraged people to rally to them.
Give Bundy credit for this much: Once he got to Orofino, he started digging into the facts.
He learned the Nickersons had not paid their mortgage, nor could they provide documentation to back up their story.
The court order was lawful and just, he said.
Given a year to resolve the dispute, the Nickersons failed to do so, he said.
“Because of these findings, we determined that Sheriff Goetz and his deputies did not commit a crime by violating the Nickerson family’s rights,” Bundy said on Facebook Thursday. “In fact, the courts and the sheriff’s department enforced a contract that Donna and Charles Nickerson agreed to but defaulted on their obligations. ... If we are wrong, as moral men, we pray that God and the family will forgive us. And now we are going home.”
Here’s hoping Bundy’s research will calm people who find him a credible figure. But why didn’t he do that in the first place?
CCHEERS ... to Sheriff Goetz.
The Nickerson eviction did not have to end peacefully. That it did is largely due to Goetz’s conscientiousness.
Goetz sought to defuse the situation by consulting with the family. He combed over financial and court documents for that one elusive fact that might vindicate the Nickersons and allow them to remain on the property.
When it became clear that a lawful order compelled him to act, Goetz, his deputies and Idaho State Police officers executed it professionally. Only one minor incident occurred when a woman inside the house refused to open the door, forcing officers to break a window to enter.
Even then, a new challenge emerged when Bundy entered the fray.
Goetz remained in contact with Bundy by phone, offering assurances that law enforcement had no other intention than to remove the Nickersons and their personal property from the ranch before vacating the premises and the turning it over to the property managers hired by the mortgage company.
DJEERS ... to the six Republican lawmakers who served on Gov. Brad Little’s “Our Kids, Idaho’s Future” education reform task force.
Last week, that panel finalized a five-point package that called for expanding the career ladder program to better compensate Idaho’s veteran teachers, responding to the mental and emotional health challenges that confront some students and encouraging schools to expand kindergarten into an all-day program.
More than two dozen educators, business leaders, parents and lawmakers devoted five months to hammering out that agenda. They overwhelmingly endorsed the ideas.
But as Idaho Education News’ Clark Corbin reported, GOP lawmakers withheld their support — either abstaining or voting no outright.
You can imagine how that will appear to their legislative colleagues next year when Little promotes these proposed reforms.
Among the votes:
l Senate Education Committee Chairman Dean Mortimer, R-Idaho Falls, and House Education Committee Chairman Lance Clow, R-Twin Falls, abstained from everything.
l Reps. Wendy Horman and Gary Marshall, both R-Idaho Falls, and Jason Monks, R-Nampa, turned thumbs down on the all-day kindergarten program.
l Monks and Horman also opposed extending the career ladder for senior educators as well as expanding local control over school spending.
If these lawmakers had reservations, why didn’t they speak up earlier? At least, that would have allowed the task force an opportunity to accommodate them.
Were they waiting until the last minute to sabotage these reforms? Or were they simply negligent? Some of these legislators were missing in action. Horman, Monks and Mortimer attended no more than half of the meetings.
If you’re not in the room, it’s hard to object.
DJEERS ... to Idaho State Treasurer Julie Ellsworth, House Speaker Scott Bedke, R-Oakley, and Senate President Pro Tem Brent Hill, R-Rexburg.
Their legal standoff is getting more expensive by the day.
Bedke and Hill are suing their fellow Republican office holder in a bid to oust her from the state Capitol to free up office space for part-time House members. At a time when Gov. Little is trimming state budgets by $18 million this year and $36 million next year, the bills are piling up.
As of last week, Ellsworth has paid former Idaho Attorney General David Leroy more than $57,000. Holland and Hart, the Boise law firm representing the lawmakers, has collected $78,458 as of Oct. 21.
In case you’re keeping track, these costs are doubling every couple of months. And you get to pay lawyers on both sides. — M.T.