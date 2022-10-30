Some concepts in the following paragraphs are from a source calling him or herself E.P. Unum, reflecting America’s motto: E pluribus unum.
“It is a fact of life in our country today that there are people, ‘progressives,’ who live to be offended,” E.P. Unum said.
As is always the case, the progressives accuse others of what the progressives themselves actually do. If Twitter, Meta or others block or cancel people while CNN, MSNBC, and printed media ignore or censor a topic such as Hunter Biden, that’s all the evidence needed to prove that truth was prohibited from seeing the light of day.
Those who are offended by everything American want our beautiful country re-imagined into a hell hole with no Constitution or the Bill of Rights. By their “virtue signaling,” they want us, who have faith in America as dedicated to God by the Founders, to be in detention camps as the Japanese-Americans were in World War II.
Um, what are the names of those Democrat presidents now and then?
They are offended by monuments honoring Americans all the way back to Christopher Columbus, whose birthday was celebrated Oct. 10 by most of us.
Because we “refuse to kneel and grovel before Black Lives Matter,” every invective of hate will be hurled at us and we will be canceled from all social media, sometimes physically assaulted by the group that touts itself as “inclusive of all viewpoints.” Inclusiveness ends when we won’t submit to their viewpoint of “misinformation.”
That we are born with the skin color God wants us to have is offensive to those who are “inclusive.”
I have great sadness for all injustices done to anyone in all of human history. I had no input into these injustices. I don’t have responsibility for or guilt about slavery, for example.
The exporting of Blacks from Africa started several millennia ago with various African tribes capturing other Blacks, transporting them to ports and selling them for profit. The captured slaves were sold not only to the Americas but continuously to other countries as well.
The United States fought a Civil War with more than 620,000 dead to end slavery. It is the only country ever to fight such a war.
Follow the money to find those who continually promote interracial animosity and division for power, and profit from it.
Candice Owens was at the Paris Fashion Week. The hypocrisy and virtue signaling of the progressives as described earlier went ballistic when they saw Owens wearing a shirt with “White Lives Matter” printed on it. So it’s not whether you have the correct skin color, but if your opinion is acceptable.
The message for Blacks is: “Don’t dare to try to think for yourself.”
Owens practices “living for Jesus” but, if necessary, “dying for Jesus.”
Besides the great Americans of the past, we are currently blessed to have those with a public forum to defend freedom such as Peter McCullough and Pierre Kory, Candice Owens, Tucker Carlson, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Joe Rogan, Thomas Sowell, Leo Terrell, Victor David Hansen, Tulsi Gabbard and Justice Clarence Thomas.
When multiple comedians on Greg Gutfeld’s show ridicule the absurdity of being woke and are cheered for mocking that absurdity, that idea is finished.
If America is so evil, why haven’t any of the celebrities who have repeatedly promised to leave America done so?
Why do so many people endure incredible hardships, including rape and sexual abuse or even death by suffocation in semi-trailers, to get here?
What they are fleeing has to be incredibly awful to take those risks.
But still they want to come to what the progressives hate.
I believe God still has blessings for America. How else is it explained that America is surviving the current administration’s attempts to subvert it? “Malcontents like Bernie Sanders, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar and Rashid Talib can dump on it without fear of reprisal,” E.P. Unum said.
The politicized FBI arrests numerous pro-life fathers for pro-life activities, ignores the burning of pregnancy counseling centers and ignores the torching of cities by Antifa and BLM with billions of dollars of damage.
“I love America. I believe in American exceptionalism. We defeated Nazi Germany and Imperial Japan and liberated death camps. America pioneered representative government guided by a written Constitution,” E.P. Unum said.
This Constitution was based on the Judeo-Christian concepts of the God-given right to life, without which no other rights can be exercised.
“We built the greatest, most respected medical system in the world and earned more Nobel prizes in medicine than any other nation on earth, ...” E.P. Unum said.
That was true for science as well, until pharmaceutical money and governmental actions corrupted them as well as the morals and psychology of some American weaklings who became obedient.
I support funding law enforcement, which must not go rogue because of provocation, to keep a civil society functioning. Imagine a politicized national police force with no local control. A Spokane jury convicted a Spokane police officer who, while on duty in uniform, raped two women during follow up visits regarding earlier physical assaults on them. Arresting concerned parents at school board meetings will cost the still-existing goodwill of citizens towards law enforcement, who themselves have suffered hundreds of tragic deaths because of wokeness.
The Selective Service will still draft a registered male who transgenders to female as a male.
There are only two human genders, despite the wailing of progressives with all their attempts to normalize abnormal behavior with the goal of destroying the family unit. Destroy it and civilization will not endure.
Planned Parenthood and medical schools are performing lucrative transgender surgeries with that very thought.
Parents are having their children taken for not consenting to it.
When freedom falls after civilization fails, we get the divine right of kings — now called World Economic Forum — religious persecution, communism and Nazism.
That’s the reason for the Second Amendment — when government goes rogue. The Second Amendment explains why Japan abandoned any thought of invading America in World War II.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmolgist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.