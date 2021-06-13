Powers that be suppress the truth about COVID-19

Many practicing physicians trying to provide appropriate care for their patients have been intentionally misled by entities that previously could be trusted. We should understand that using self-funded, evidence-based studies and also treating empirically is how individual physicians and medical clinics traditionally treated their patients, even in emergency situations. Randomized controlled trials are very expensive, which usually only government agencies or big pharmaceutical companies can afford. Therefore, no pathway exists for inexpensive treatments to emerge.
RCT is now the approved process for new treatments.
Ivermectin has four decades of safe use, with almost 4 billion doses for several medical conditions. It has been re-purposed for COVID-19 prophylaxis and treatment and is inexpensive. Information about multiple meta-analyses (summaries of data), the highest form of medical studies, is censored and banned on social media. Why?
Many years ago, the Union of Concerned Scientist first described a “disinformation playbook” used for decades by corporations to delay or block government action on matters that would adversely affect their profits.
This included:
1. The fake — Fake science is passed off as legitimate. For years, tobacco companies used fake science on the harms of tobacco.
2. The blitz — Scientists who speak inconvenient facts about the organization, such as the NFL and traumatic brain injuries, are discredited or question the non-beneficial gain or function of COVID-19 viruses, funded by Dr. Anthony Fauci.
3. The diversion — Ignoring evidence of the uselessness of commercial masks for COVID-19 prevention, but when worn over our eyes do prevent reading his emails. The COVID-19 virus origin from China, buried by Fauci, ignores almost 5,000 deaths and 8,822 serious reactions to COVID-19 vaccines reported to the Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System.
4. The screen — Credibility is bought by alliances with academia and professional societies. Here Perdue Pharmaceutical used these to hide the dangers of opioids, producing an epidemic of addiction and 100,000 deaths. Harvard professors, funded by the Sugar Research Foundation, stated excess sugar is not harmful to health.
5. The fix — Federal agencies didn’t investigate COVID-19’s origins because it may “open a can of worms,” and nonprofits (i.e. Bill and Melinda Gates Foundation) influencing the current “together trial” to state “no benefit with Ivermectin.”
The World Health Organization is a specialized agency of the United Nations with a broad mandate to act as a coordinating authority on international health issues. It pioneered major advances in public health, such as polio vaccines and eradication of smallpox.
Its current budget is $2.84 billion yearly, 40 percent from vaccine sales and 40 percent from China. Increasingly, it controls private entities, such as the Gates Foundation. It has contributed almost $5 billion and is the second biggest funder of WHO.
Originally public health officers decided on spending priorities, but now 70 percent is for specific and directed purposes by groups like the Gates Foundation, which directs national clinical research and bio-tech interventions, influences the news media and has control over Ivermectin research, i.e. the “together trial.”
Gates funds the Global Alliance for Vaccines and Immunizations, the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations and COVID-19 Vaccines Global Access Pillar — the partnership of the above. This is the team dictating the COVID-19 Health Emergencies Program from Geneva.
On April 21, GAVI published “Ivermectin; Why a COVID-19 treatment isn’t recommended now.” This was to justify a forgone conclusion. Reasons for this statement:
1. One person was chairman of guidance support and a member of the methods committee and systematic review team. No one person should have such influence.
2. Failed to publish a pre-established protocol for data exclusion, thereby keeping only what they wanted.
3. Excluded more than 23 meta-analysis publications of RCTs and observational controlled trials investigating Ivermectin’s benefit in prevention and treatment of COVID-19.
4. Excluded 13 OCTs with more than 5,000 patients, showing large overall reductions in mortality.
5. Excluded publications and pre-print epidemiological studies showing population-wide mortality decreases with Ivermectin.
6. Graded the April 13 Journal of the American Medical Society study as “low risk of bias,” when in an open letter, more than 100 MDs stated the article was fatally flawed. This JAMA article was retracted.
7. The Independent WHO.com was formed by disillusioned former WHO scientists to combat false WHO positions on Ivermectin.
Besides WHO, where is this disinformation coming from?
1. Big Pharma sells billions of vaccine doses for multiple billions of dollars — Moderna projects it will take in $18.5 billion — not to mention a continual supply of “booster” jabs. The NIH has partial ownership of vaccine intellectual property rights.
2. Merck and Pfizer are developing oral anti-virals against shingles, HIV and Dengue fever based on the Ivermectim platform. These can be patented and therefore are very lucrative.
3. Astra-Zeneca is developing antibody products. Ivermectin is a direct competitor.
4. The sales of Gilead’s antibody product, Remdesivir, will crash.
5. Mexico, India and many other countries’ empty hospital beds are due to expanded Ivermectin use. Obviously, many entities want Ivermectin to disappear.
Other Ivermectin disinformation sources should be the most trusted. Medical journals, such as JAMA, Lancet, Nature and Chest are supported by pharmaceutical ads. They all rejected the largest, 600-patient prospective RCT from Egypt showing hospital rates with Ivermectin of 1 percent vs. 22 percent standard of care and mortality rates of 2 percent vs. 20 percent, respectively. These types of rejections are common.
Most of the world governments and institutions are acting like they have earned our trust. They have likely lost it. Patients want free flow of information with accountability.
Eggleston, M.D., is a retired ophthalmologist. His email address is rjegglestonmd@gmail.com.