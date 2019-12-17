This editorial was published by the Post Register of Idaho Falls.
Rep. Julianne Young, R-Blackfoot, has taken aim at Idaho’s transgender community in two recent columns.
Young’s target is a recent court-mandated change in Idaho’s policy around amending the gender on one’s birth certificate. Idaho used to be one of the few states that categorically denied transgender individuals the right to amend their birth certificates.
It was discrimination.
It was unjustifiable.
It was therefore unconstitutional.
Don’t take it from us. Take it from the attorney defending the policy in federal court.
“The state has conceded that there’s no rational basis for this policy (summarily denying gender changes on birth certificates) and so, yes, we’re conceding that on that basis that it’s unconstitutional,” Idaho Deputy Attorney General Scott Zanzig said in oral argument.
“We’ve conceded liability. We’re not appealing this. We couldn’t,” he added.
Following a federal court injunction, Idaho put in place just policy that makes it easy for transgender individuals to receive a birth certificate that matches the gender by which they identify themselves.
This did not lead to a wave of birth certificate changes.
Early reports indicated that fewer than 150 Idahoans — less than 0.01 percent of the state’s population — had applied to change the gender that appears on their birth certificate as of late October.
That is to say, it’s very rare, and the number of transgender individuals in Idaho is quite small. To the degree allowing them to change their birth certificates would introduce any perceived error in public health statistics, as Young claims, it would be minuscule compared to other factors.
It’s estimated that the last Census undercounted Idaho’s population by 31,000, for example. If Young’s true motive is a fervent dedication to accurate population statistics, there are much better ways to spend her time.
Because the government has no compelling interest in preventing transgender Idahoans from amending their birth certificates, any significant restriction — anything that makes it harder for transgender individuals to change their listed gender than for someone to change a name or to have a father’s name added to a birth certificate — will quite predictably fail to abide by the Equal Protection Clause.
Does Young propose that the state of Idaho once again spend hundreds of thousands on lawyers so that it can add another loss to the ever-growing list?
And why does Young seem so bent on taking rights from this small minority group? Is it, as she claims, because allowing a few dozen people to change their listed gender would, through some undescribed mechanism, endanger public health and national security?
Or is it simply a desire for the government to engage in discrimination?
Lawmakers such as Rep. Young should lay down their culture warrior swords, avoid wasting taxpayers’ dollars on another doomed lawsuit and simply allow transgender Idahoans to live as they choose. That’s what anyone who takes freedom seriously would do.