As Western forests burn, the environmental organizations and politicians that have exacerbated the problem, through lawsuits and political infighting during the past 30-plus years, are trying to cover their backsides by placing all the blame on climate change rather than their gross ignorance of forest biology and desire for political gain at the expense of the citizenry and forest resource.
That’s because the solutions to reducing catastrophic wildfires are far more complex and extensive than merely driving an electric car or putting up another bat-killing windmill. Indeed, if the problem is to be solved or at least decreased by a significant degree, then there needs to be an acceptance of the science by politicians of all parties along with the environmentalists and their pet judges.
Currently the greatest problem is in what is known as the Wildland-Urban-Interface, or WUI for short, which are the areas where housing developments are being built in the timber and canyon areas that surround a city or in the rural and semirural areas that are beyond the reach of municipal services, such as abundant water supplies and structure firefighting departments. When these areas are surrounded or bordered by land owned and controlled by the U.S. government where fire has been controlled for the past 100 years and where no fuels treatment has taken place during that time, then they are extremely vulnerable to a catastrophic wildfire, especially in areas where periodic wildfires have been a natural occurrence for the past several millennia.
Recently the Biden administration has announced a program that spends $50 billion on increased logging and controlled burning to reduce the fuels and vegetation that are prevalent and extensive around the highest at-risk areas. They don’t have to look any further for a science-designed program to achieve this goal than the “Healthy Forests Restoration Act of 2003,” which was a program developed and championed by the George W. Bush administration. That act, if it had been implemented, was designed to reduce forest fuels and address forest-damaging insect problems across the U.S. at a total cost of $4 billion.
However, since it was proposed by a Republican administration, congressional Democrats ignored it, environmental organizations, such as the Friends of the Clearwater and Sierra Forest Legacy, disparaged it and that clueless political cartoonist, David Horsey of the Seattle Times, ridiculed it. As a result, it was never put into law and when President Bush tried to implement some of it administratively, it was tied up in court challenges that killed the program.
Meanwhile, the forests kept growing, which created heavier and denser fuel loads, more people moved into the forest and as the intensity of wildfires and areas burned, the cost to control them and the dollar amount of damage they cost skyrocketed. The science caught up to the program that Bush proposed.
Forest fuels accumulate vertically, from the ground up into the tree crowns, and horizontally when the tree crowns grow together close enough to touch each other. When this happens over a large area, which is what happened around Paradise, Calif., and the fuel is ignited, then the wildfire can run unchecked and unstoppable, resulting in the loss of lives and property. That entire town was wiped out, along with 14,000 homes and 86 lives. Fire officials stated at the height of the fire that it was advancing at the rate of 1½ miles per minute. In order to mitigate a wildfire of that sort, you have to put in strategically located large scale projects that involve the physical alteration and removal of the fuels. In other words, you’ve got to cut trees and brush, and then either take it off the site or burn it in place — and they’ve got to be located well away from the WUI so fire managers have a starting point to alter the fire’s behavior before it gets to the houses.
Two of the scientific studies that came to that conclusion are:
l The January 2011 General Technical Report RMRS-GTR-252, “Review of Fuel Treatment Effectiveness in Forests and Rangelands,” by Andrew T. Hudak and seven other researchers.
l Adapting western North American forests to climate change and wildfires: 10 common questions. Published in Ecological Applications 31(8), it was authored by Susan J. Prichard and 19 others in 2021. Their conclusions are “that because of site conditions and history, there is no one-treatment-fits-all-approach to fuels treatment,” but that “mechanical thinnings are the most effective fuels treatment, provided the activity (cut) fuels are treated,” and “Treating dry and moist mixed-conifer forests beyond WUI buffers can modify fire behavior and change the intensity of wildfires arriving at communities.”
These buffer treatments are going to involve active management of the forests. The buffers are going to be more open and the trees left will be separated from each other and from the ground vegetation. They’re going to require that large, fire-resistant trees, such as ponderosa pine and larch, be left and that large trees such as grand fir be taken out.
Active forest management is the key as the forestry program of the White Mountain Apache Tribe has shown. They’ve been logging their forests in responsible manner for 100 years and they didn’t burn up, even in the face of the 468,600-acre Rodeo-Chediski Fire in June 2002. As Orlando Carroll, timber sales supervising forester and a White Mountain Apache tribal citizen, told the Arizona Central in a Sept. 22, 2020, article: “You can’t just look at a forest like it’s just pristine and we can’t touch it. We have to manage it.”
The major problem facing western forests and communities isn’t climate change. It’s a fuels problem, and the days of acceding to the environmentalists with their no-touch management philosophy and the feckless politicians and judges who back them has to end.
Both science and the 86 dead victims of Paradise, Calif., have spoken.
Hassoldt is a field forester who lives in Kendrick.