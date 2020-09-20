Political correctness has flipped everything upside down

Have you ever looked at your newspaper or the nightly news and thought, “Everything is upside down”?
Political correctness has run amok. What used to be considered right is now wrong and what used to be bad is now good. Sometimes you are almost afraid to say or write something because you might offend somebody:
l The labeling of people by their sexuality or ethnic group is tearing our country apart. It divides us into groups and motivates people to claim victimhood to protect and promote their individual niche. Victimhood has become a tool that political leaders use to create anger and division. We see it in the protests and riots that are shaking our nation to its core. Why can’t we all just be Americans?
l Our country was built on capitalism, the concept of personal initiative and responsibility. Capitalism has created more wealth and lifted more people out of poverty than any other form of government in the history of the world. Socialism has destroyed countless nations and has never been successful. Why are some political leaders and U.S. citizens even considering it?
l There are millions of people in our country who cannot conceive babies. They desperately want children, but can’t find ones to adopt. Meanwhile, nearly 1 million babies in our country are aborted each year, some right up to the time of birth. What’s wrong with this picture?
l People are kneeling to disrespect the American flag and our national anthem that represent the freedom giving them the right to protest. I don’t understand. Professional sports, a place where people have traditionally come together to forget politics and the problems of the world, are becoming increasingly politicized. Stop it.
l During the massive COVID-19 pandemic, most of our population was in lockdown, many under the threat of prosecution if they left their homes. Our state and local governments shut down almost every facet of our society to flatten the curve. But then they allowed hundreds of thousands of protesters, in large groups mostly unprotected against the coronavirus, to roam our streets. They allowed rioting by antifa and anarchists that destroyed tens of thousands of privately owned businesses at a cost of many billions of dollars. The U.S. Constitution says that the primary job of our government is to protect the rights and property of individuals. They’re not doing it.
l Anonymous tips and rumors with no corroborating evidence are now treated as fact and make headline news on major news outlets. Most are attempts to humiliate and destroy our president. Shouldn’t this be illegal?
l Crime in many of our largest cities is skyrocketing. Meanwhile, the leaders of these cities are taking away the tools that law enforcement needs to control riots and fight crime. At the same time, they’re cutting funding to police departments.
l It is open season on police officers. Law enforcement morale is at rock bottom and personnel are retiring and quitting in record numbers. This is where the cities descend into anarchy and the criminals take over.
l St. Louis, Mo., Circuit Attorney Kim Gardner has charged Mark and Patricia McClosky with felony gun crimes for defending their home from rioters. The insurgents tore down their gate and entered their private property while threatening to kill the couple and destroy their home. The McCloskys responded by brandishing firearms and warning the dissidents to stay away. Gardner is in effect siding with the criminals and persecuting the honest people. This is the kind of government corruption that we expect in places such as Russia, communist China and Venezuela, not the United States of America.
On July 30, former police officer Darren Wilson was finally totally exonerated of killing Black teenager Michael Brown six years ago in Ferguson, Mo. There was widespread rioting and destruction after the incident. Witnesses, most of whom were Black, testified that Brown was the aggressor. Wilson shot him in self-defense. Even the Obama administration’s attorney general, Eric Holder, was not able to convict Wilson. Newly elected Prosecutor Wesley Bell is the county’s first Black prosecuting attorney. He has been under intense pressure from Black civil rights groups and Brown’s parents to reopen the case, but recently ruled that he could find no evidence to prove that Wilson willfully murdered Brown.
Wilson was completely innocent, but his life and career were ruined.
Remember “hands up, don’t shoot”? I vividly recall seeing Black activist Al Sharpton in a press conference on television with Brown’s family and the other teenager involved in the incident, demanding racial justice and claiming that young Brown had his hands up saying, “don’t shoot,” during the confrontation.
It was a total lie. It never happened.
A few days ago, I saw another press conference. Sharpton was with the father of African American Jacob Blake who was shot Aug. 23 in Kenosha, Wis. The father was also enraged and pleading for racial justice. In both cases there was widespread rioting, resulting in death and destruction before anybody even knew what really happened.
We are in a racially charged environment where every Black person in an incident is automatically portrayed as innocent and every police officer or white person is automatically considered guilty.
It is a cycle of mindless destruction, where protesters are using any excuse to riot. The liberal mayors of these cities have let the protests turn into a horrific firestorm, and race baiters such as Sharpton are fanning the flames.
Someone needs to stop this before our country descends into anarchy.
Dugger retired as a journeyman carpenter from Clearwater Paper. He lives in Lewiston.