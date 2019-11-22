DJEERS ... to the pair of corporate executives who between them are playing a game of chicken with the health care and financial well-being of more than 15,000 souls living in this region in a dispute over money:
l David M. Dill, president and chief executive officer of Lifepoint Health Inc., of Brentwood, Tenn. Lifepoint Health is the for-profit owner of St. Joseph Regional Medical Center.
l Sean Robbins, president of Regence BlueShield of Idaho, which is part of Cambia Health Solutions, based in Portland, Ore.
A month ago, their quarrel over how much St. Joe’s will charge and how much Regence will pay broke into the open. By Jan. 15, if no agreement is reached, Regence customers will no longer get full coverage at their local hospital.
Caught in the cross-fire are expectant mothers and cancer patients. What they need they can’t get anywhere else in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley. Come mid-January, they can pay more out-of-pocket to be treated at St. Joe’s or tackle winter driving conditions to reach hospitals elsewhere.
Don’t worry, they’re being told.
“Patients who are currently receiving treatment will likely have continued in-network access to St. Joseph physicians and services,” St. Joe’s spokeswoman Christina Metcalf said in an email.
“Likely” is only slightly better than “maybe.”
How does this sound?
This flight likely will land.
Your job likely will be there waiting for you on Monday morning.
That car repair job likely won’t leave you stranded in Riggins.
That vasectomy? You’re likely good to go.
CCHEERS ... to U.S. Sen. Jim Risch, R-Idaho.
He blew the whistle on an unsavory chapter of the Trump administration.
It’s no secret that the route to an ambassadorship runs through checkbook diplomacy. The current ambassador to the European Union, Gordon Sondland, gave $1 million to President Donald Trump’s inauguration committee.
But real estate developer — and former owner of McCall’s Shore Lodge — Doug Manchester took things even further over the line with a pay-to-play scheme.
Manchester, who also donated $1 million to Trump’s inauguration, wrangled a nomination as ambassador to the Bahamas.
The Senate Foreign Relations Committee, where Risch is chairman, has been the bottleneck to Manchester’s confirmation.
After the Bahamas were devastated by Hurricane Dorian in August, Manchester led a humanitarian trip to the island nation. Trump followed up with a tweet commending Manchester as “hopefully the next Ambassador to the Bahamas. ...”
Three days later, Republican National Committee Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel hit up Manchester for a check.
“Would you consider putting together $500,000 worth of contributions from your family to ensure we hit our ambitious fundraising goal?” McDaniel wrote in an email obtained by CBS News.
Responded Manchester: “As you know I am not supposed to do any, but my wife is sending a contribution of $100,000. Assuming I get voted out of the (Foreign Relations Committee) on Wednesday to the floor, we need you to have the majority leader bring it to a majority vote. ... Once confirmed, I our (sic) family will respond.”
That email reply, also obtained by CBS, was copied to Risch and U.S. Sen. Rand Paul, R-Ky.
Risch took it to the White House, which sought and secured Manchester’s withdrawal.
“I think it’s pretty straightforward as to the kind of issues that were raised there,” Risch told Boise’s KTVB.
CCHEERS ... to state Rep. Mike Kingsley, R-Lewiston.
Meeting with the Lewiston School Board this week, the two-term Republican acknowledged a conversion of sorts.
A one-time member of the “kids ought to be home with Mom” club, Kingsley now supports transforming Idaho’s half-day kindergarten into a full-day program. The Lewiston Republican was persuaded by attending an early childhood education conference.
“It’s so enlightening to see how important that education is at a young age and how the brain develops,” Kingsley said, adding his support for Lewiston’s decision to devote local resources toward implementing all-day kindergarten. “I’m glad that we’re doing that (in Lewiston) and you’ll see more support for that, I think. It’s very important.”
Idaho is among only four states that spend nothing on early childhood education. But as Kevin Richert of Idaho Education News has noted, at least 80 of Idaho’s 115 school districts have joined Lewiston in providing full-day kindergarten. Federal studies found 68 percent of children in all-day programs scored much better on reading and math assessments.
Gov. Brad Little’s education task force has endorsed a plank encouraging schools to develop more robust kindergarten programs. But Kingley’s fellow Republicans on that panel either abstained or opposed the idea.
In contrast, Kingsley’s willingness to listen and learn is cause for hope.
DJEERS ... to House Majority Leader Mike Moyle, R-Star.
A red-hot housing market in the Treasure Valley and elsewhere is escalating property values, and with them taxes.
Moyle’s answer is to rein in what he considers to be excessive local government spending.
“There has to be something done, or else I’ll bring the initiative,” he said.
That would hurt small, rural communities. In Clearwater County, Sheriff Chris Goetz says there’s no money to properly stripe county roads. Washington County Commissioner Kirk Chandler says he can’t afford hiring a deputy sheriff for night-time shifts.
If Moyle is so bound and determined to help homeowners, how about correcting some of his mistakes?
Restore the Homestead Exemption. Index the long-neglected circuit breaker program for inflation. Properly fund public schools to reduce the supplemental property tax burden. And give Idahoans the option of approving a sales tax surcharge in lieu of property taxes.
Otherwise, Moyle is playing politics. — M.T.